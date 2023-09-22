World Culture Festival on the National Mall: What to expect, from massive performances to road closures

The World Culture Festival is preparing to bring crowds to the National Mall in Washington, D.C., for performances, yoga and mindfulness from Sept. 29 to Oct. 1.

The festival will feature a football field-sized stage hosting hundreds or even thousands of musicians and dancers at a time, food from dozens of countries and morning yoga at the Lincoln Memorial followed by a meditation led by Gurudev Sri Sri Ravi Shankar, the festival's organizer and a renowned spiritual leader, organizers say.

Peace advocate and spiritual leader Shankar and his meditation-focused organization, Art of Living, are behind the festival, which they describe as a cultural Olympics on the National Mall.

"It's an Olympic without competition," Shankar told News4's Tommy McFly ahead of the festival. "There is no competition between cultures or between artists. They all just perform with a sense of celebration."

More than 450,000 have registered to attend, organizers said. Parking restrictions are already in effect, and road closures are planned.

"It's a moment of celebration for people of all different cultures, nationalities, come together with the spirit of one world family," Shankar said.

Hyped by D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser and world leaders, plus counting a former secretary-general of the United Nations and members of Congress on its reception committee, the festival is set to display cultures from 180 countries on one stage.

The festival's goal is to energize visitors, bring them a sense of peace and increase a sense of belonging, Shankar told News4.

What can I see at the World Culture Festival?

Organizers are talking about setting up a stage the size of a football field on the National Mall. That stage is supposed to host the Main Stage World Culture Festival Showcase, featuring performances with up to thousands of dancers, musicians and others at a time.

The performance lineup spans genres and generations and cultures. A D.C.-based Brazilian drumming group and Irish dancers from Northern Virginia are among many local groups appearing, a spokesperson said.

Activities and performances include:

Concerts from Skip Marley (Bob Marley’s grandson), local go-go bands, U.S. military bands, The Gay Men’s Chorus of Washington, DC and an Iranian folk orchestra

Large-scale dances displaying a 7,000-dancer Garba "extravaganza" that will encourage the audience to join in, Argentinian tango and a 100-dancer Ukrainian folk dance

A Chinese cultural performance with 1,000 singers, dancers and dragons

A tribute to the 50th anniversary of hip-hop featuring Kurtis Blow, SHA-Rock, Sequence Girls and DJ Kool and 100 break dancers

Morning yoga on the National Mall on Saturday, followed by meditation

The festival grounds will host international food trucks, exhibits and a festival village featuring courses with titles including “Be Authentically You!” and “Water Color & Mindful Self-Expression,” according to the schedule. There will also be a Meditation Oasis, Kids Zone and exhibit on the host organization, Art of Living.

At the festival, "in one place you can get the cuisine of 180 countries," Shankar said.

What’s the World Culture Festival schedule?

The festival is set to be open for three days:

On Friday, the festival village will be open from noon to 6 p.m. The Main Stage World Culture Festival Showcase is set for 6-9:30 p.m.

On Saturday, there will be yoga from 8-9:30 a.m. at the Lincoln Memorial followed by a "Special Meditation with Gurudev Sri Sri Ravi Shankar." The festival village will be open from noon to 6 p.m. The main stage showcase is set for 6-9:30 p.m.

On Sunday, the mainstage showcase runs from 9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. The festival village hours are 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Do I need tickets to the World Culture Festival?

Yes. You can register for free event passes online. The form asks for your email, name and phone number. Up to four passes can be reserved at a time.

Passes will be available at the event, but there could be long waits, according to the event’s FAQ.

World Culture Festival Map

World Culture Festival

Who’s behind the World Culture Festival, and what's the goal?

Shankar and his organization Art of Living, which has an office near Meridian Hill Park in Northwest D.C., brought the fourth World Culture Festival to D.C.

The Financial Times said Shankar is “among India’s most famous godmen.”

Gurudev is a title for spiritual teachers and leaders used in Hinduism and Buddhism, while Sri Sri is an honorific or title — much like "Mr." in English — used in India that's associated with holiness.

The organization says it is a nonpolitical, nondenominational movement of nonviolence and peace.

Shankar and his organization emphasize breathwork and meditation, saying it can get rid of stress, and offer courses marketed as paths toward well-being.

"What is really bugging our society is loneliness, depression on one side, and aggression on the other side," Shankar said. He believes that coming together to celebrate is "the only way to overcome these challenges."

According to Shankar, the festival centers three things that unite people: food and "having meals together," music and dance, and meditation.

Shankar's guided meditation on Saturday morning, after up to 2,000 teachers lead yoga at the Lincoln Memorial, is also meant to inspire a sense of belonging.

"Doing a group meditation can uplift the energy and create such positive vibes. And that's much needed," Shankar said.

Three other World Culture Festivals have attracted 2.5 million attendees to Bangalore in 2006, 700,000 to Berlin in 2011 and 3.75 million to New Delhi in 2016, according to Art of Living. But this year’s will be the first in the U.S.

“Thousands of people coming together to celebrate cultures from all over the world and participate in Gurudev Sri Sri Ravi Shankar’s vision of a happier, more cohesive, less violent society,” Art of Living said in a release.

Who will be speaking at the World Culture Festival?

The list of speakers is almost as impressive as the performances.

"Inspirational messages are expected from" Ban Ki-Moon, former Secretary-General of the United Nations, Former First Lady Akie Abe of Japan, U.S. Surgeon General Dr. Vivek Murthy, D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser and former leaders of Ecuador, Norway and Nigeria.

More information about the speakers is expected to become available closer to the festival.

Road closures and parking restrictions

D.C. police announced the road closures and parking restrictions due to the set up, event and breakdown of the festival from Monday, Sept. 18 through Thursday, Oct. 5.

Drivers should be cautious of increased pedestrian traffic and possible delays, police said.

Emergency no parking began Monday

Parking will not be allowed on the following street from 5 a.m. on Monday, Sept. 18 until noon on Thursday, Oct. 5:

4th Street from Independence Avenue, SW to Pennsylvania Avenue, NW

Parking will not be allowed on the following streets from 6 a.m. on Thursday, Sept. 28 until 11 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 1:

3rd Street from Independence Avenue, SW to Constitution Avenue, NW

7th Street from Independence Avenue, SW to Constitution Avenue, NW

Madison Drive from 14th Street to 3rd Street, NW

Jefferson Drive from 14th Street to 3rd Street, SW

The following streets will be closed to vehicle traffic from 5 a.m. on Monday, September 18 until noon on Thursday, October 5:

4th Street from Jefferson Drive, SW to Madison Drive, NW

4th Street from Independence Avenue to Jefferson Drive, SW and 4th Street from Madison Drive to Pennsylvania Avenue, NW will be open for local traffic only

Road closures

The following streets will be closed to vehicle traffic from approximately 6 a.m. to 11 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 28 until Saturday, Sept. 30 and from approximately 6 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 1:

Madison Drive from 14th Street to 3rd Street, NW

Jefferson Drive from 14th Street to 3rd Street, SW

The following streets may be closed to vehicle traffic for public safety from 6 a.m. to 11 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 28 until Sunday, Oct. 1:

3rd Street from Independence Avenue, SW to Constitution Avenue, NW

7th Street from Independence Avenue, SW to Constitution Avenue, NW

12th Street Expressway from I-395 to Constitution Avenue, NW

14th Street from the 14th Street bridge to Constitution Avenue, NW

How can I get to the festival?

Between parking restrictions and road closures, Metro, biking, walking or scootering are likely your best options.

The Smithsonian Metro station will get you the closest to the festival on the National Mall. Take an Orange, Blue or Silver Line train, and that Metro stop will put you right in the middle of the action. Exiting at the Federal Triangle Station would put visitors about two blocks away from the National Mall, along 12th Street NW.

The Archives/Navy Memorial station on the Yellow and Green lines puts visitors about three blocks away, closer to the Capitol and the performance stage side of the National Mall.

On the Yellow and Green lines, L'Enfant Plaza and Archives-Navy Memorial are nearby. Red Line riders can get off at Metro Center and walk for about 15 minutes.

Bus routes may be affected by the World Culture Festival, but Metro stations will remain open. You can find a comprehensive list of planned closures and changes on the WMATA website here.

Jefferson Drive SW and Madison Drive NW — those roads between the Smithsonian museums and the National Mall lawn — will be closed to traffic.

Rideshare drivers will be able to drop off passengers near the National Mall on Constitution Avenue and Independence Avenue.

