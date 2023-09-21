Smithsonian American Art Museum reimagines its modern and contemporary galleries

The Smithsonian American Art Museum’s (SAAM) modern and contemporary galleries reopen Friday – bringing new installations exploring American art and ushering the return of the iconic “Electronic Superhighway: Continental U.S., Alaska, Hawaii.”

“American Voices and Visions: Modern and Contemporary Art” will feature over 100 artworks from a range of media pieces that explores the explosion of possibility in American art between the 1940s and today, according to a release from SAAM.

“It would be too simplistic to reduce the development of American art to a linear series of artistic movements since it is a messy, dynamic, ever-evolving history that reflects the American experience through a multitude of perspectives and geographies,” Director of the Smithsonian American Art Museum Stephanie Stebich said.

Left: Sam Gilliam, Swing, 1969, acrylic and aluminum on canvas, 119 5⁄8 x 283 1⁄2 in. (303.8 x 720.1 cm), Smithsonian American Art Museum, Gift of Mr. Edwin Janss, Jr., 197. Right: Alison Saar, Rouse, 2012, wood, bronze, paper, antler sheds, and stamped ceiling tin, dimensions variable, Smithsonian American Art Museum, Museum purchase through the American Women’s History Initiative Acquisitions Pool, administered by the Smithsonian American Women’s History Initiative, 2022.32A-C, © 2012, Alison Saar. Courtesy of L.A. Louver.

We're making it easier for you to find stories that matter with our new newsletter — The 4Front. Sign up here and get news that is important for you to your inbox.

The third-floor galleries were redesigned to highlight the historic building and improve wall space for artwork. The gallery aims to create a more expansive view of American art with history from Asian American, Black, Indigenous, Latinx, LGBTQ+ and women artists, according to the release.

The modern art gallery will feature work from artists based in D.C. in the 1960s and 70s when the area was a center for abstract art. The artists are Sam Gilliam, Alma Thomas, Anne Truitt and Morris Louis' “Beta Upsilon” will be on display for the first time in 30 years.

The contemporary art gallery will include Nam Jun Paik's monumental video installation as well as selections from the museum's Paik archive and a new gallery dedicated to photography with a focus on representations on identity.

Courtesy of the Smithsonian American Art Museum; photo by Albert Ting.

This is the first time the two galleries have been redone since the museum's historic building was renovated in 2006, the release said. The rest of the museum’s permanent collection will follow a similar course set to be completed by 2026.

The museum is hosting an open house with gallery talks in the modern and contemporary galleries on Friday.