It's Hispanic Heritage Month: Here's how to celebrate the Latino community in the DC area

Hispanic Heritage Month is happening from Sept. 15 to Oct. 15. Across the Washington, D.C., area, you'll find museum exhibits, festivals with music and food, plus a parade in D.C.

From numerous events at Smithsonian museums to a Latino Book Festival and beyond, here's how to mark Hispanic Heritage Month in the D.C. area.

Hispanic Heritage Month events and activities

AFI Latin American Film Festival

📅 Sept. 21-Oct. 11

📍 AFI Silver Theatre (Silver Spring)

💲 $15

🔗 Details

AFI says its festival is "one of North America's largest and long running showcases of Latin America cinema."

The world premiere of "Totem," a documentary about Carlos Santana and Oscar selections are among the titles.

General admission tickets are $15, or you can get a festival pass for $200.

Fiesta Fairfax!

📅 Saturday, Sept. 23

📍 The PARC at Tysons, 8508 Leesburg Pike

💲 Free

🔗 Details

Fiesta Fairfax! will keep you moving with dance lessons, music, cultural performances and exhibitors. Kids will enjoy face-painting and balloon twisting while adults peruse the artisan market, and the whole family can explore Hispanic cuisine from local vendors.

TGIF Encore

📅 Fridays, Sept. 22-Oct. 13

📍 Marian Fryer Town Plaza (Wheaton, Maryland)

💲 Free

🔗 Details

One of Montgomery County's celebrations of Hispanic Heritage Month is bringing Latin sounds to TGIF Encore in Wheaton. Enjoy a happy hour DJ set before the headlining show begins at 6 p.m.

Fiesta DC

📅 Sept. 22-23

📍 Pennsylvania Avenue (Downtown D.C.)

💲 Free

🔗 Details

Celebrate Latino heritage in downtown with D.C. with two days of music and food. The two-day festival on Pennsylvania Avenue between 3rd and 7th Streets NW will host musicians, bands and DJs. Find more details on Fiesta DC's Instagram.

The parade will happen on Sunday from 1-4 p.m., kicking off at Constitution Avenue and 7th Street NW.

Latino Heritage Celebration of Sterling

📅 Saturday, Sept. 23

📍 Sterling Community Center

💲 Free

🔗 Details

Kids' activities, moon bounces, live music, food vendors, nonprofits and more will bring a fiesta to Sterling.

Sobremesa con NMAL: Nuestra Cocina at La Cosecha

📅 Friday, Oct. 6, 7-11 p.m.

📍 La Cosecha Market (Northeast D.C.)

💲 Free

🔗 Details

While the National Museum of the American Latino's physical location is still in the planning stages, the museum is still hosting a party featuring local chefs, cooking demonstrations and conversations with culinary entrepreneurs.

ADOBO’s DJ Pedro Night will provide the music for an evening in La Cosecha Latina American Marketplace, next to Union Market.

Latino Book Festival

📅 Oct. 7-8

📍 Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial Library

💲 Free

🔗 Details

The Mayor's Office of Latino Affairs is set to host "a captivating journey into the rich tapestry of Latino stories, voices, and experiences."

Queerceañera Pt. 2

📅 Tuesday, Oct. 10, 7 p.m.

📍 El Rey (919 U St. NW Washington, D.C.)

💲 Free

🔗 Details

Toast to the LGBTQIA+ Hispanic community with drag performances, speakers and music. Tickets go on sale Oct. 7.

Noche Cultural

📅 Thursday, Oct. 12

📍 Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial Library

💲 Free

🔗 Details

You'll find music, dance and visual arts at this evening celebrating Latino heritage.

Latina's in Aviation Global Festival

📅 Saturday, Oct. 14

📍 College Park Aviation Museum

💲 Free

🔗 Details

Pilots featured in the book "Latinas in Aviation" will soar into College Park Airport, then share their stories. Other plans include a book signing, children's activities, food vendors and more.

Festival Latinoamericano

📅 Sunday, Oct. 15

📍 Arlington Mill Community Center

💲 Free

🔗 Details

Hundreds of people visit Arlington's Festival Latinoamericano every year for performances, kids' activities, artisan and community exhibitors.

Atlas Presents: Cafe Flamenco

📅 Saturday, Oct. 21, 4 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.

📍 Atlas Performing Arts Center (Northeast D.C.)

💲 $25 (general admission)

🔗 Details

Award-winning dance company Furia Flamenca will host two cabaret-style events with traditional flamenco dance and live music.

Loudoun Latino Festival

📅 Sunday, Oct. 22, noon to 5 p.m.

📍 Shenandoah Building (Leesburg)

💲 Free

🔗 Details

Live music, food and giveaways take center stage at Loudoun Latino Festival.

Hispanic Heritage Month exhibits and museum celebrations

Smithsonian National Portrait Gallery

📅 Through Oct. 15

📍 8th and G Streets, NW, Washington, D.C.

💲 Free

🔗 Details

The Smithsonian's National Portrait Gallery will celebrate Hispanic history with workshops, film screenings and an all-ages festival highlighting LatinX voices. Admission to the festival is free.

Some highlights are:

The kid-oriented Fotos & Recuerdos Festival in collaboration with bilingual children's book publisher Lil’ Libros (Sept. 23, 11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.).

A screening of "War for Guam" in connection with its 1898: U.S. Imperial Visions and Revisions exhibition (Sept. 24, 2 p.m.).

A talk by artist Ruth Buentello whose work is known in the "Kinship" gallery (Oct. 7, 2-4 p.m.).

Live! at the Library: Danzón Class with Corazón Folklórico

📅 Thursday, Sept. 28, 6 to 7:30 p.m.

📍 Library of Congress Thomas Jefferson Building (10 1st Street SE)

🔗 Details

Have you ever wanted to learn to dance the traditional Cuban way? The Library of Congress is set to host a Danzón class taught by Professor Manuel Cuellar, from George Washington University, and Paulette Chavira, members of the D.C.'s Corazón Folklórico dance group. This event is free, but a timed-entry pass is required, which visitors can get through this link.

There will also be two concerts on Sept. 14 and Sept 21.

¡De última hora! Latinas Report Breaking News exhibition

📅 Through March 2024

📍 National Museum of American History

🔗 Details

At the very start of Hispanic Heritage Month, the National Museum of American History opened its bilingual exhibition, ¡De última hora! Latinas Report Breaking News. This showcase highlights the work of Latina broadcast journalists and how they navigated their field and contributed to the LatinX community.

To learn more about other Smithsonian exhibitions celebrating Hispanic Heritage Month check out this link.

