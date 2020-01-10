The Weekend Scene: What to Do Around DC When It Feels Like Spring

A new farmers market is launching, Diana Ross is performing at the Kennedy Center and you have a reason to visit bars in a onesie: Not only is this weekend packed with a lot to do, it's going to feel a bit like spring.

Temperatures will be the high 60s Saturday and Sunday — but expect rain during parts of the day. Check the Storm Team4 forecast to plan when to spend time outside.

Important: Don't be startled if you spot participants of the No Pants Subway Ride on Sunday.

This Weekend

Nationals Winterfest

Jan. 11-12

Nationals Park (Southeast D.C.)

The World Champion Nats are returning to their home turf for a taste of greatness in the off-season. This weekend fan fest will have indoor and outdoor programs where you can meet players and coaches. You may get a chance to see behind-the-scenes stuff you can't during the regular season.

Tickets start at $27 for kids under 12 and $37 for adults, with discounts available for Nats Plus members. Be warned that Saturday has sold out.

DC Tattoo Expo

Jan. 10-12

Crystal Gateway Marriott (Arlington, Virginia)

Tattoo artists and TV hosts converge in Arlington this weekend to flaunt their best work. The schedule includes meet-and-greets, contests and an after-party. You can get tickets at the door. They start at $30 a day or $60 for a weekend pass.

Washington Winter Show

Friday 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., Saturday 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Sunday 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.)

American University's Katzen Arts Center (Northwest D.C.) This George Washington-themed arts show is for those serious about their antiques. Organizers say more than 40 vendors from the U.S. and Canada will bring their wares. There will also be panels and lectures on historic design. General admission Run of Show tickets cost $40. Tickets for special events and upgraded passes are sold separately.

Saturday 5th Anniversary Party & Bottled in Bond Rye Whiskey Release

Saturday, 1-6 p.m.

One Eight Distilling (Northeast D.C.) Go back to 2015 by sipping this five-year aged rye whiskey from One Eight Distilling. The company says it's the oldest whiskey to be distilled, aged and bottled in D.C. and incorporates Virginia and Maryland grains. There will be complimentary tastes of this new release along with food available from Sloppy Mama's BBQ and District Chop Bar. You can also enjoy indoor lawn games and music.

Hungry Human Hippos On Ice at The Wharf

Saturday, 1 p.m.

The Wharf (Southwest D.C.)

Many of us have played the game Hungry Hungry Hippos. But have you ever tried to be the hippo? Teams will compete to collect the most balls rolling around on the Wharf's ice rink. Participator tickets are sold out, but the event is sure to be a worthy spectator event.

DC Onesie Crawl 2020

Saturday, 2 p.m.

U Street Corridor (Northwest D.C.)

Slip into your coziest — or silliest — onesie to go between U Street bars including Tropicalia, The Codmother and Amsterdam lounge. Tickets cost $25 and get you a souvenir mug, raffle entries and drink specials ($2 Bud Lights, $3 rail drinks, $4 shots).

Sunday

Park View Farmers Market

Sunday, Jan. 12 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

3400 Georgia Ave NW, Washington, D.C.

This new farmers market promises to have the largest market meat counter in Northwest D.C. when it debuts on Sunday. You can find it inside Hook Hall year-round (Hat tip to DCist).

No Pants Subway Ride

Sunday, 3 p.m.

Hancock Park (near L'Enfant Metro)

It's going to be in the upper 60s on Sunday, so it's really opportune time for the annual No Pants Subway ride (yes, it's on Metro — the event hailed from New York). Remember to wear clean underwear. Please.

Step Afrika! Step Xplosion

Sunday, 5 p.m.

The Strathmore (North Bethesda, Maryland)

This legendary dance troupe will be showcasing some new work, "Drumfolk," as part of their 25th anniversary celebration. Step Afrika! says its the first professional organization dedicated to the African American tradition of stepping.