Concert Guide: Winter 2020 Shows in DC, Maryland and Virginia

By NBC Washington Staff

By NBC Washington Staff

Warm yourself up this winter by moving your feet at these stand-out concerns around D.C., Maryland and Virginia.

Here are the shows coming up in January and February that you need to know about, no matter what genre gets you moving.

53 photos
1/53
Getty Images
Diana Ross
Jan. 9-11 — The Kennedy Center
2/53
Chris Lane
Jan. 10 — The Fillmore Silver Spring
3/53
Hiss Golden Messenger
Jan. 15 at The 9:30 Club
4/53
Seu Jorge & Roge
Jan. 17 — The Howard Theatre
5/53
Stretch and Bobbito + the M19s Band
Jan. 17 — The Kennedy Center
6/53
Jazzmeia Horn
Jan. 18 — The Kennedy Center
7/53
Cracker and Camper Van Beethoven
Jan. 18 at The 9:30 Club
8/53
Snoop Dogg
Jan. 19 — The Fillmore Silver Spring
9/53
Bell Biv Devoe with Color Me Badd
Jan. 19 — The Theater at MGM Grand
10/53
The Adicts
Jan. 21 at Rock and Roll Hotel
11/53
Brian Wilson
Jan. 22 — The Theater at MGM Grand
12/53
Prince Williams
Lil Baby
Jan. 23, 2020 — The Anthem
13/53
ITZY
Jan. 24 — Warner Theater
14/53
Grace Potter
Jan. 25 — The Anthem
15/53
Blackalicious
Jan. 25 — The Black Cat
16/53
Armin van Buuren
Jan. 25 — Echostage
17/53
J. Roddy Walston
Jan. 26 at Union Stage
18/53
Roddy Ricch
Jan. 28 — 9:30 Club
19/53
Lane 8
Feb. 1 — 9:30 Club
20/53
Greensky Bluegrass
Jan. 31 & Feb. 1 — The Anthem
21/53
Tanya Tucker with Brandy Clark
Feb. 5 — The Barns at Wolf Trap
22/53
Cold War Kids
Feb. 6 — 9:30 Club
23/53
Lizz Wright
Feb. 6 — The Birchmere
24/53
Calexico and Iron & Wine
Feb. 7 — The Anthem
25/53
Tove Lo
Feb. 7 — The Fillmore Silver Spring
26/53
Raphael Saadiq
Feb. 8 — 9:30 Club
27/53
Art Garfunkel
Feb. 7-9 — Wolf Trap
28/53
Saint Motel
Feb. 11 — 9:30 Club
29/53
Michael Kiwanuka
Feb. 12 — The Lincoln Theatre
30/53
Fitz And The Tantrums
Feb. 14 — The Anthem
31/53
Valentine's Love Jam featuring Kenny 'Babyface' Edmonds, En Vogue, and Bela Dona
Feb. 14 — EagleBank Arena
32/53
Galactic
Feb. 14-15 — 9:30 Club
33/53
Smokey Robinson
Feb. 14 — MGM National Harbor
34/53
YBN Cordae
Feb. 14 — The Fillmore Silver Spring
35/53
Valentine's Soul Jam with Stylistics, Bloodstone, The Emotions, Blue Magic and more
Feb. 14 — DAR Constitution Hall
36/53
Tedeschi Trucks Band
Feb. 14-15 and 21-22 — The Warner Theatre

37/53
Paul Huang w/ Orion Weiss
Feb. 14 — The Barns at Wolf Trap
38/53
Trippie Redd
Feb. 16 — Echostage

39/53
Cheap Trick
Feb. 16 — Warner Theatre

40/53
Eric Nam
Feb. 16 — Fillmore Silver Spring
41/53
Kamasi Washington
Feb. 19 — The Howard Theatre
42/53
Steve Aoki
Feb. 21 — Echostage
43/53
Wolf Parade
Feb. 22 at 9:30 Club

44/53
Marc Anthony
Feb. 22 — Capital One Arena

45/53
Sloan
Feb. 22 at Union Stage
46/53
MercyMe
Feb. 23 — EagleBank Arena
47/53
Black Lips
Feb. 23 at Union Stage
48/53
Chuck Ragan
Feb. 24 at City Winery
49/53
Post Malone
Feb. 27 — Capital One Arena
50/53
The Lumineers
Feb. 28 — Capital One Arena
51/53
Elephante
Feb. 28 — Echostage
52/53
Drive-By Truckers
Feb. 28-29 — 9:30 Club
53/53
The Revivalists with Tank and the Bangas
Feb. 29 — The Anthem

This article tagged under:

THE SCENEConcerts

More Photo Galleries

PHOTOS: Strong Earthquakes Shake Puerto Rico
PHOTOS: Strong Earthquakes Shake Puerto Rico
CES 2020 in Pictures
CES 2020 in Pictures
PICTURES: Stars Attend Golden Globes After Parties
PICTURES: Stars Attend Golden Globes After Parties
In Memoriam: People We’ve Lost in 2020
In Memoriam: People We’ve Lost in 2020
Local U.S. & World Weather Investigations NBC4 Responds The Scene Sports Capital Games Health Tech Videos Politics First Read — DMV Community Traffic
Our Apps Submit Photos and Video Submit a Consumer Complaint Promotions Newsletters On-Air Mentions
Contact Us