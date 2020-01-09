DC

The New York Times Names DC as Its #1 Place to Visit in 2020

So, you're a D.C.-area resident? You can go ahead and cross one destination off your travel list, then, because Washington, D.C., is topping the New York Times' list of 52 Places to Go in 2020.

"Away from the halls of government, Washington presents a diverse identity as a majority-minority city and a cosmopolitan crossroads where American society blends with international influences," the Times' Zach Montague writes.

The Times gives a nod to U Street's culture and history as "Black Broadway," as well as D.C.'s burgeoning dining scene, which has seen "a younger, forward-thinking crop of restaurants emerge, with Ethiopian and Laotian food well represented."

The Times' list names the British Virgin Islands and Rurrenabaque, Bolivia, as its #2 and #3 spots to visit, respectively. You can see its full list of 52 locations here.

