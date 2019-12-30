What Post-Holiday Detox? DC Restaurant Week Is Coming Up

You might be feeling a little full after the holidays … but you basically only have a couple of weeks to start in on those New Year's Resolutions before indulging again.

Metropolitan Washington Restaurant Week is coming up Jan. 13-19, offering discounted menus at hundreds of D.C.-area eateries. You can score $22 lunches and brunches and $35 dinners. Meals generally include three courses and feature special menus.

Participating spots include Brasserie Beck, Iron Gate, Morton's and more. You can see the complete list and special menus online here.

Hope you've got those comfy pants handy.