Save the Date: The NBC4 Telemundo 44 Health & Fitness Expo Is Jan. 18-19, 2020

Find free workouts, health screenings & more the Washington Convention Center

The NBC4 T44 Health & Fitness Expo returns to the Washington Convention Center, Jan. 18-19, 2020.

Jump start your new year with a weekend of fun, fitness and tips on living a healthier lifestyle at the annual NBC4 Telemundo 44 Health and Fitness Expo!

Hundreds of exhibitors will be Working 4 You at this free, family-friendly event. Highlights include health screenings, workouts, special guests and the chance to meet NBC4 and T44 anchors and reporters.

It's all happening at the Washington Convention Center on Jan. 18-19, 2020. The Expo will be open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 18, and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 19.

See photos from the 2019 Expo here.

