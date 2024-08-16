The Weekend Scene: County fairs, dining deals and Washington Spirit International Friendlies

Subscribe to The Weekend Scene newsletter to get our picks delivered straight to your inbox — every Wednesday

We’re only halfway through August, but wow, the final month of summer might be the best yet.

We’re still buzzing about the Paris Olympics. Maryland has welcomed home Katie Ledecky and Quincy Wilson – AKA the most-decorated female Olympian in U.S. history and Team USA’s youngest-ever male track athlete.

The Summer Games may be over, and our last 8 p.m. sunset of the year is coming up on Friday. But before we're ready for school and the Paralympics… it wouldn’t be August without another meow-velous summer competition.

We're making it easier for you to find stories that matter with our newsletter The 4Front. Sign up here and get news that is important for you to your inbox.

Pat’s Prized Pets is back to support our Clear the Shelters campaign! 🐶🐱 This year, we want to see your pet's gold medal-worthy trick. Find more details here. We can’t wait to see your pets on the podium!

Before the sun sets on summer, you still have time to take a beach trip! Or, go on a water adventure that doesn’t require crossing the Bay Bridge. Plus, it’s still sunflower season at several Maryland farms.

Weekend highlights

County Fairs

County fair fever! Cram in all the rides and funnel cakes you can in Arlington, Montgomery and Prince William counties this week.

Arlington County Fair: Through Aug. 18, Thomas Jefferson Community Center in Arlington, free admission

Montgomery County Agricultural Fair: Through Sun., Gaithersburg, $13.36+

Prince William County Fair: Through Aug. 17, Manassas, gate admission tickets are $25 for adults and $15 for children

D.C.’s Summer Restaurant Week

Through Sun.

🔗 See all our recommendations

Summer Restaurant Week has returned with more dining deals than ever.⁠

D.C.’s features multi-course brunches and lunches ($25 or $35) or dinners ($40, $55 or $65) at more than 350 spots representing 75 different cuisines.

And D.C. is just kicking off a whole season of restaurant weeks. Alexandria Restaurant Week begins on Friday, and Fairfax’s will run Sept. 2-8.

Washington Spirit International Friendlies: Spirit vs. Arsenal

Sun., game at 2 p.m., Audi Field, $15+

🔗 Details

If you were all-in on watching the U.S. women’s national team charge to a gold medal in the Paris Olympics, you’ll be thrilled about the Washington Spirit Friendlies.

On Sunday, the Spirit will play Arsenal, England’s most successful women’s football club and the current home of Team USA’s Emily Fox, a native of Ashburn, Virginia.

It should be a great match, although the status of any Olympians, including Fox and Spirit star Trinity Rodman, is TBA.

However, on Sunday the Spirit will celebrate its Olympians Gabby Carle, who played for Canada, and newly signed midfielder Leicy Santos, who represented Colombia.

Next weekend, Audi Field will host a doubleheader. First, it’s Washington vs. Kansas City at noon. Then, Arsenal will take on Chelsea for the second match of the International Friendlies. That's when Spirit is set to celebrate its gold medalists including Rodman. Look for the pink hair-braiding station so you can try out Rodman's memorable look.

"Emily in Paris" pop-up bar

Bonjour, oui oui, I'm in Paris! Or at least you'll feel like you're Emily in Paris after stepping inside Morris American Bar.

Adoption events for Clear the Shelters

Reston Station will host an adoption event from 6-8 p.m. Friday before a free outdoor showing of "Air Bud."

The Farm Brewery at Broad Run will also host an adoption event on Saturday.

Crumbs and Whiskers, a cat café in Georgetown, is set to host Brat (Charli XCX) Night on Monday and Sabrina Carpenter Night on Fri., Aug. 23. They also have adoptable cat yoga this Thursday and Aug. 29.

Concerts this weekend

Chameleons, 8 p.m. Saturday, Black Cat, $40

Regarded as one of the greatest post-punk bands of all time, this English group really is unlike any other band under that label – a bleak and more goth sound than others, plus hints of folk. They are performing the classic 1986 album “Strange Times.” Details.

Things to do in D.C.

That 2000's BLOCK Party Hosted By BOW WOW: Fri., The Bullpen in Southeast D.C., $15+

Ben Schwartz & Friends: Fri., show at 8 p.m., The Anthem, $49.50 - $75

Joy of African Movement dance class: Sat., 9-10 a.m., National Museum of African Art, free

FYI: Also on Sat., Aug. 31

Mystics vs. Lynx: Sat., 2 p.m., Entertainment and Sports Arena

East of the River Fall Festival: 2-6 p.m., Sycamore & Oak on the St. Elizabeth’s East Campus, free

FYI: Backpack and school supply giveaway for first 500 kids, plus live music

Uncorked: DC wine fest: Sat., 7-11 p.m., Nationals Park, $75-$110

Future & Metro Boomin: Sat., Capital One Arena

“MJ: The Musical”: Through Sept. 8, The National Theatre

Sneaker Con: Sat. and Sun., Washington Convention Center, $30-$45

Unique Markets, DC Summer Pop-Up: Sat. and Sun., Dock5 at Union Market, free admission

Sky-High Sweat Sessions at Kimpton Banneker Hotel: Sun., 9 a.m., Lady Bird, THE Roof Top, free

FYI: Bring your own yoga mat. Attendees get a free smoothie and 15% off brunch at Le Sel after.

Washington Spirit International Friendlies: Spirit vs. Arsenal: Sun., kickoff 2 p.m., Arsenal, $15+

“MAMMA MIA!”: Through Sept. 1, The Kennedy Center, $49 – $199

Things to do in Maryland

Montgomery County Agricultural Fair: Through Sun., Gaithersburg, $13.36+

All-Star Comedy at Cabin John Regional Park: Fri., 6-8 p.m., Cabin John Regional Park in Bethesda, free

RisuCon anime and cosplay convention: Sat. and Sun., Montgomery County Conference Center in Rockville

Pro Motocross Championship: Sat., Budds Creek Motocross Park in Mechanicsville, $35.52+

Hot Joe's Summer Festival: Sat., 5-8 p.m., 3309 Bunker Hill Road, Mt. Rainier, pay what you wish

JAMAICA Fest: Sun., noon to 9 p.m., Veterans Plaza in Silver Spring, free

Things to do in Virginia

Prince William County Fair: Through Aug. 17, Manassas, gate admission tickets are $25 for adults and $15 for children

Arlington County Fair: Through Aug. 18, Thomas Jefferson Community Center in Arlington, free admission

Alexandria Restaurant Week: Aug. 16-25

“The Sound of Music” Sing-A-Long: Fri., Filene Center at Wolf Trap, $29+

Leesburg Festival of Crafts & Kites: Sat., 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., Ida Lee Park, free

Bands & Brews: Del Ray's Summer Bar Crawl: Sat., 12:30-6 p.m., along Mount Vernon Avenue in Alexandria’s Del Ray neighborhood, $15

Begonia Show: Sat., 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. and Sun., noon to 3:30 p.m., Green Spring Gardens in Alexandria, free

Localpalooza featuring Black Flag: Sat., 3 p.m. to midnight, 8890 Mathis Ave., Manassas, $20

Fairfax Comic Con: Sat. and Sun., Dulles Expo Center, $20+

Boyz II Men: Sat. and Sun., Filene Center at Wolf Trap, $45+

Jerry Seinfeld: Mon. and Tues., Filene Center at Wolf Trap, $55+

Want to know what's up for your weekend? Sign up for The Weekend Scene, our newsletter about events, experiences and adventures for you and for your family around the DMV.