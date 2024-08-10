The Scene

‘Emily in Paris' pop-up brings a bit of Paris to DC bar

You can also catch the final days of the Paris Olympics on the bar's projector screen

By Maria Chamberlain

Lillet x Emily in Paris

Bonjour, oui oui, I'm in Paris! Or at least you'll feel like you're in Paris after stepping inside Morris American Bar.

Fans of the hit Netflix show, "Emily in Paris," will get the chance to experience cocktails and appetizers inspired by L'esprit de Gigi, the café at the center of the Emmy-nominated show.

📺 Watch News4 now: Stream NBC4 newscasts for free right here, right now.

The "Emily in Paris" pop-up is happening now and will run through Nov. 1. On-street, metered parking is available, though it can be hard to come by.

The opening comes just as the Paris 2024 Olympics are wrapping up. The bar will be switching back and forth between NBC's live coverage of the Olympics and "Emily in Paris" on their projector screen, until the Olympics end on Aug. 11.

329 medal events. 32 sports. Endless drama. Catch all the action at the Paris Olympics. Sign up for our free Olympics Headlines newsletter.

On Aug. 15 from 7:00 p.m. - 10:00 p.m., the pop-up will host an "Emily in Paris" watch party for the Season 4 premiere. No tickets are needed but reservations are strongly advised.

Team USA

When was the last Olympics where Team USA didn't win the most golds, total medals?

‘Emily in Paris' Actor Ashley Park's Money Advice: ‘Ask More Questions'—It's OK to ‘Not Know Exactly What to Do'

What to expect

French apéritif Lillet and "Emily in Paris" have created the immersive experience, complete with a photo booth corner where guests can don a beret and red scarf for a très chic Instagram story.

At the heart of the collaboration are two Lillet x "Emily in Paris" limited-edition bottles, Lillet Blanc and Lillet Rosé. Two new "Emily Lillet Royale" cocktails are featured on the menu. "The Savoir Spritz," named after the French PR company where Emily works, includes your choice of Lillet rosé or blanc, cava and soda. "The Sylvie" contains Lillet Rouge, Martell blue swift cognac, dry vermouth and orange blossom water.

You can take home an "Emily in Paris" Lillet Blanc or Lillet Rosé bottle with a complimentary Lillet spritz glass for $25. Or purchase the complete collection online.

Here’s a full list of the menu

  • Tart Flambee - Flatbread, onions $14
  • Bread Basket - Baguette with cultured butter and sea salt $8
  • Jambon Beurre - Baguette, jambon, cultured butter with chips and cornichon $13
  • Charcuterie - French style charcuterie and cheese with accoutrement $24
  • Plateau Fromage - French cheese assortment with accoutrement $20
  • Strawberry and Lillet Rosé Sorbet $8
  • Macarons - 6 assorted macarons $12

This article tagged under:

The Scene
Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Subscribe to The 4Front Weather Changing Climate Olympics U.S. & World Politics See It, Share It Videos Investigations Consumer Submit a tip The Scene Subscribe to The Weekend Scene Entertainment News 4 Your Home Sports Washington Commanders
About NBC4 Washington Our news standards TV Schedule Our apps NBC4 TV Schedule Submit photos and video Submit a consumer complaint Take our survey Promotions Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us