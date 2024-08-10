Bonjour, oui oui, I'm in Paris! Or at least you'll feel like you're in Paris after stepping inside Morris American Bar.

Fans of the hit Netflix show, "Emily in Paris," will get the chance to experience cocktails and appetizers inspired by L'esprit de Gigi, the café at the center of the Emmy-nominated show.

The "Emily in Paris" pop-up is happening now and will run through Nov. 1. On-street, metered parking is available, though it can be hard to come by.

The opening comes just as the Paris 2024 Olympics are wrapping up. The bar will be switching back and forth between NBC's live coverage of the Olympics and "Emily in Paris" on their projector screen, until the Olympics end on Aug. 11.

On Aug. 15 from 7:00 p.m. - 10:00 p.m., the pop-up will host an "Emily in Paris" watch party for the Season 4 premiere. No tickets are needed but reservations are strongly advised.

What to expect

French apéritif Lillet and "Emily in Paris" have created the immersive experience, complete with a photo booth corner where guests can don a beret and red scarf for a très chic Instagram story.

At the heart of the collaboration are two Lillet x "Emily in Paris" limited-edition bottles, Lillet Blanc and Lillet Rosé. Two new "Emily Lillet Royale" cocktails are featured on the menu. "The Savoir Spritz," named after the French PR company where Emily works, includes your choice of Lillet rosé or blanc, cava and soda. "The Sylvie" contains Lillet Rouge, Martell blue swift cognac, dry vermouth and orange blossom water.

You can take home an "Emily in Paris" Lillet Blanc or Lillet Rosé bottle with a complimentary Lillet spritz glass for $25. Or purchase the complete collection online.

Here’s a full list of the menu