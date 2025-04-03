Pennsylvania

Amtrak train strikes, kills 3 family members on tracks in Pennsylvania, officials say

On Thursday, around 6:10 p.m. in Bristol, an Amtrak train -- which was traveling from Boston to Richmond, Virginia -- came in contact with three individuals who were on the track, officials said.

An investigation is underway after an Amtrak train struck and killed three people who were on the tracks in Bucks County, Pennsylvania, Thursday night, officials said.

An Amtrak train -- which was traveling from Boston to Richmond, Virginia -- came in contact with three individuals who were on the track in Bristol near Prospect and Beaver streets around 6:10 p.m. on April 3, an Amtrak spokesperson said.

"When our officers arrived, the sergeant was starting to head up to the subjects up on the railroad tracks when an Accela high-speed train traveling southbound towards Philadelphia struck all three subjects that were up on the track," said Chief Joe Moors of the Bristol Borough Police Department.

Officials said all three who were killed were family members.

Three family members are dead after being hit by an Amtrak train in Bucks County. Officials say the train was heading from Boston to Richmond, Virginia. NBC10's Aaron Baskerville reports.

SEPTA officials had shared on social media that service had been "suspended until further notice due to an Amtrak strike resulting in a fatality" near Bristol Station.

Amtrak train service between Philadelphia and New York was also temporarily suspended due to this incident during the investigation.

There were no reported injuries to the 236 passengers or crew on board, officials said.

According to officials, Amtrak is working with Bristol Township Police Department to investigate the incident.

This incident marks the second time this week someone was killed by an Amtrak train.

This is a developing story; check back for updates.

