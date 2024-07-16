Picture-perfect sunflower fields to visit in the DMV

As summer reaches its peak, fields of sunflowers are beginning to bloom across the DMV, creating picture-perfect landscapes that are great for a day trip or a scenic drive.

These sunny spots not only offer stunning views and photo opportunities, but in some cases they also allow visitors to pick their own sunflowers, making for an idyllic summer outing.

We've compiled a few sunflower fields within driving distance of downtown D.C. that will help you get the perfect summer photo or bouquet.

Maryland:

We're making it easier for you to find stories that matter with our new newsletter — The 4Front. Sign up here and get news that is important for you to your inbox.

McKee-Beshers Wildlife Management Area

Address: 16898-16500 River Road, MD 20837

Hours: Anytime, no permit required

Distance from downtown D.C.: 29.3 miles

Each spring, The Maryland Department of Natural Resources plants sunflowers on the McKee-Beshers Wildlife Management Area to provide a food source for mourning doves and other wildlife species.

Because the sunflowers in the area are for feeding wildlife and maintaining the ecosystem, you can't pick these sunflowers. The "cutting, destruction, or removal of any plants," including sunflowers, is strictly prohibited. Still, the area’s serene fields are the perfect spot for sunflower photos!

Find the 2024 sunflower map here.

Getty Images MARYLAND, July 17, 2017 -- Visitors enjoy sunflowers at Mckee-Beshers Wildlife Management Area in Maryland, the United States, July 16, 2017. (Xinhua/Yin Bogu via Getty Images)

Summers Farm

Address: 7503 Hollow Road, Middletown, MD 21769

When: 10 a.m. - 7 p.m., every Saturday and Sunday from Aug. 17 through Sept. 8

Distance from downtown D.C.: 51 miles

Celebrate Summer Farms’ 5th annual Flower Festival with their 8-acre flower field. It has thousands of sunflowers and zinnias in bloom, and you can take frame-worthy photos as you walk through and pick your own flower bouquet. The event will have music, local beer and wine, and food directly from the farm.

Admission includes a wagon ride to the flower field, one free flower bloom of your choice (with more flowers available for purchase) and 45+ activities including a corn maze, tetherball, farmer golf, cornhole, Jenga, and more.

Prices and details can be found here.

Southern Maryland Sunflower Festival

Address: Farm Heritage Conservancy: 6960 Serenity Farm Road, Hughesville, MD 20637

When: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Aug. 31 & Sept. 1

Distance from downtown D.C.: 44 miles

Start off meteorological autumn by visiting the Southern Maryland Sunflower Festival. The farm has six acres of pick-your-own sunflowers, photo opportunities, hay rides, a local art show, vendors, a petting pen and more.

Prices and details can be found here. Don’t forget to bring your own shears!

Virginia:

Burnside Farms

Address: Nokesville Farm: 11008 Kettle Run Road, Nokesville, VA 20181

When: TBD, but expect 3-4 weeks of sunflower time in late July/early August

Distance from downtown D.C.: 41 miles

Visit Burnside Farms for over 70 acres and 30 varieties of sunflowers! The farm will be open for sunflower picking, viewing, and sunflower mazes. The farm’s iconic Sunflower Sunsets are not to be missed! For tickets and details, click here.

Great Country Farms

Address: 18780 Foggy Bottom Road, Bluemont, VA 20135

When: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., July 20 - Aug. 11;

Distance from downtown D.C.: 58 miles

Celebrate summer with Great Country Farms' "Summer of Sunflowers and Peaches"! Bring your own clippers or purchase some from the farm's market. Cut your own flowers for $1 per stem, then feed some goats and frolic in the play area.

If you'd rather photograph the sunflowers than cut them, the farm also has a sunflower photo contest that runs the length of the flower's season.

Check out the details here.

Messick’s Farm Market

Address: 6025 Catlett Road, Bealeton, VA 22712

When: 7 a.m. - 5 p.m. daily

Distance from downtown D.C.: 58 miles

Head over to Messick’s Farm Market to experience sunflowers in peak bloom! You can pick your own for $1.49 a stem, but Messick’s also offers pre-picked stems available for purchase. No tickets or reservations are needed.

More information can be found here, or on their Instagram.