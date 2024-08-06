In the Community

Get Ready 4 School with NBC4 and Telemundo 44

Join NBC4 by donating supplies and money for classrooms in the DMV

Join NBC4 & Telemundo 44 as we are getting the DMV Ready 4 School!

You can support local teachers throughout the D.C. area by making a secure monetary donation to their DonorsChoose projects wish lists. Go here to find a school and teacher to support in your neighborhood, town, or zip code. Our thanks to Pepco and Apple Federal Credit Union for their donations to teacher wish lists this school year!

You can also bring new school supplies to any Apple Federal Credit Union branch now through Aug. 31. Plus, on Wednesday, Aug. 21st from 6 a.m. to noon, NBC4 will be onsite to accept your donations at Apple Federal Credit Union's Kingstowne Towne Center branch at 6831 Sir Viceroy Drive in Alexandria, Virginia.

NBC4 & Telemundo 44... Working 4 You!

