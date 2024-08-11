DC Summer Restaurant Week is here: How to eat like a pro

Summer Restaurant Week has returned with more options than ever for dining deals in Washington, D.C., Maryland and Northern Virginia from Monday, Aug. 12 to Sunday, Aug. 18.

Dozens of restaurants will offer deals for multi-course brunches and lunches ($25 pr $35) or dinners ($40, $55 or $65). Some menus offer wine pairings, cocktail specials and to-go options.

More than 350 restaurants across the D.C. area are participating, serving up an impressive 75 different cuisines, the Restaurant Association Metropolitan Washington (RAMW) said.

Some restaurants started offering deals early, including Michelin-starred Bresca and popular Balkan restaurant Ambar.

Here's the full list of participating restaurants. You know the drill: Make reservations early.

From Michelin-starred restaurants to neighborhood favorites, here are pro tips and where to eat.

Restaurant Week pro tips

News4's favorite foodie Eun Yang says Restaurant Week is a great time to sample a new restaurant, try a new cuisine or find a good deal.

Her recommendations?

Ellē, a cute Mount Pleasant café and bakery that transforms into a restaurant in the evening, is offering lunch and dinner.

Hiraya, a Filipino restaurant on H Street, is serving brunch that includes a nonalcoholic beverage for $25, or a $65 three-course dining experience for dinner.

Namak is a relatively new restaurant in Adams Morgan with lots of tasty dishes, Eun says. Their restaurant week menu begins with a salad, dip or mezze before you choose an entrée and dessert.

Hungry in Maryland? Pennyroyal Station in Mount Ranier is a perennial favorite with classic dishes on their $40 dinner menu.

In Virginia, Arlington’s Sabores Tapas Bar has plenty of fun things to try.

Pro tip #1: Do not skip lunch (or brunch!)

Lunch and brunch are when the cheapest $25 menus shine.

Cornelia Poku, the woman behind Black Girls Explore D.C. on Instagram, TikTok and Twitter once gave us advice a tip that we continue to follow.

"Do not miss out on the $25 three-course lunch options. They are harder to find, but there are so many to choose from," Poku said. "Check out the website and dig around to see who is offering lunch, and then double check the menu to make sure it costs $25."

Ambar has an all-you-can-eat small plates lunch for $25. With locations in Shaw, Barrack’s Row and Clarendon, it’s easy to pop out of the office for a filling, long lunch. Bonus: Their lunch and dinner deals run through Aug. 25. Note, lunch is available on weekdays only.

Bar Chinois in Mt. Vernon Triangle, which won a RAMMY Award this year for Best Bar this year, has a three-course weekend brunch for $25 with options including pork soup dumplings, duck confit benedict and matcha crème brûlée. Add bottomless drinks for $20.

A restaurant in Mount Vernon Triangle that combines French and Chinese cuisine showcases its menu as part of D.C. Restaurant Week. News4's Tommy McFly tries some menu favorites.

More standouts at the lowest price point: Del Mar (The Wharf), Duke’s (Woodley Park, Dupont, Foggy Bottom), El Tamarindo (Adams Morgan), Fiola Mare (Georgetown), The Daily Dish (Silver Spring), LaPorta’s (Alexandria), Lulu’s Wine Garden (U Street), Ruthie’s All Day (Arlington), Supra (Shaw) and Tabla (Park View).

Be careful to check when restaurants are offering brunch or lunch to make sure you can order from the menu you want.

Pro tip #2: Check out Michelin-starred restaurants and award-winning eateries

If you’re willing to spend a bit more, you can snag a deal on Michelin-approved meals.

Bresca, the Michelin-starred Parisian bistro on 14th Street, is offering Restaurant Week deals throughout August.

Michelin-starred restaurants Elcielo in NoMa’s La Cosecha Market, Gravitas in Ivy City and Xiquet in Glover Park are also participating.

RAMMY Award winners are on the menu, too, including Perry’s in Adams Morgan, Mi Vida's three locations and Fava Pot's Falls Church location.

Pro tip #3: Meal plan with friends

"If you’re comfortable with sharing, remember that the more friends you go with, the more dishes you can taste and try! Who doesn't love a bite of something different?" Poku said.

Inviting a larger group works particularly well for restaurants with a lot of options, like Ingle Korean Steakhouse in Tysons Corner. Their $65 prix-fixe dinner has many options for tasty sides to accompany high-end grilled meats. It’s almost the same as their regular menu, but $15 cheaper.

