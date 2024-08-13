Pat's Prized Pets Challenge: Show us your pet's gold medal trick

All through August, NBC4 is helping to Clear the Shelters and find forever homes for our animal friends.

To celebrate this year’s campaign, we're coming back with a new Pat’s Prized Pets challenge. In 2024, we want to see your pet's gold medal-worthy trick!

After watching the Paris Olympics, News4's Tommy McFly and legendary reporter Pat Collins thought it was time for our pets to get their moment on the podium. After all... they sit, they shake and they fetch our hearts.

It’s easy to join the challenge. Take a photo or video of your pet doing their very best trick, then send it to us!

The gold medalist won't just get bragging rights. They'll have a shot at a coveted Pat's Prized Pets bowl.

We'll have a panel of judges review the entries and decide which good boys and girls score perfect 10s.

To submit your photo, you can:

Post your photo or video to Instagram, TikTok, Facebook, X (formerly known as Twitter) or Threads and tag @nbcwashington, #CleartheShelters and #PatsPrizedPets.

Email us at isee@nbcwashington.com with your name and your pet's name, plus your contact info

Upload it at nbcwashington.com/ugc with your name and your pet's name, plus your contact info

Remember to include your pet's name, your name and your city or county with every entry.

There are a few rules: The images can’t be filtered or altered, and never put a pet in any danger. Also, employees of NBCUniversal cannot take home the prize.

Entries will be accepted until Thursday, Sept. 5 at noon.

If you have room in your heart and home for a new pet, NBC4 and Telemundo 44 are joining stations across the U.S. and Puerto Rico to promote adoption and raise funds for animal welfare.

Dozens of local shelters will be waiving their adoption fees to find forever homes for pets. Enter your zip code to find one near you.

You can also help local animals by donating here.

