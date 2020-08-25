Pat's Prized Pets Look-Alike Challenge Submissions

By NBCWashington Staff

Pat’s Prized Pets is back with a Look-Alike Challenge!

For this challenge, News4 asked for pictures and videos of you and your pet. The pair that looks most alike will win a coveted Pat’s Prized Pet Bowl!

The winner will be announced Wednesday, August 26, during the 4 p.m., 5 p.m. and 6 p.m. shows.

This month is Clear the Shelters, which helps pets in animal shelters and rescue centers find their forever homes. So even if you don't have a mini-me pet, now is the perfect time to adopt one! For more information and to find shelters in your area, visit our #ClearTheShelters homepage.

Here are just a few of the many excellent submissions we've received ahead of the final judging!

12 photos
1/12
@bowtiestrategies
2/12
@thevoltz2000
3/12
@bagladygina
4/12
@oakley_thebear
5/12
@lindsaydec
6/12
@millimarilyn
7/12
@heyhey_itsray
8/12
@carl_e_martin
9/12
@louiseindc
10/12
Tracy Harris
11/12
@susan_e_jacobsen
12/12
@Brandfirst

This article tagged under:

Pat Collinsclear the sheltersPats Prized PetsLook-Alike Challenge

More Photo Galleries

Zoom in on Zadie
Zoom in on Zadie
Photos: This Year's ASPIRE Home in Northern Virginia
Photos: This Year's ASPIRE Home in Northern Virginia
Desk Inspiration from Splendor Styling
Desk Inspiration from Splendor Styling
How to Make Your Own Desk
How to Make Your Own Desk
Coronavirus Pandemic COVID-19: Data, Charts & Maps Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Inequality in America Weather Changing Climate Videos Investigations NBC4 Responds U.S. & World Health NBCLX NBC Sports The Scene Community Vote: Polls & Trivia
Our Apps Submit Photos and Video Submit a Consumer Complaint Promotions Newsletters On-Air Mentions
Contact Us