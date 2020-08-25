Pat's Prized Pets Look-Alike Challenge Submissions

Pat’s Prized Pets is back with a Look-Alike Challenge!

For this challenge, News4 asked for pictures and videos of you and your pet. The pair that looks most alike will win a coveted Pat’s Prized Pet Bowl!

The winner will be announced Wednesday, August 26, during the 4 p.m., 5 p.m. and 6 p.m. shows.

This month is Clear the Shelters, which helps pets in animal shelters and rescue centers find their forever homes. So even if you don't have a mini-me pet, now is the perfect time to adopt one! For more information and to find shelters in your area, visit our #ClearTheShelters homepage.

Here are just a few of the many excellent submissions we've received ahead of the final judging!