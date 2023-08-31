Pat's Prized Pets: Relaxed to the Max Challenge winner revealed

After much deliberation, the News4 team has finally decided the winner of this year's Pat's Prized Pets: Relaxed to the Max challenge.

News4's Tommy McFLY asked you to submit pictures of your pets living a retiree lifestyle this summer, inspired by the retirement of legendary reporter and our challenge's namesake, Pat Collins.

Thank you to everyone who shared shots of their pets. We want to give everyone a treat, but only one fur-tunate pet can take home a coveted Pat’s Prized Pets bowl.

The competition this year was intense! To pick a winner, we looked at all your submissions and found 10 entries that really got our tails wagging.

We're making it easier for you to find stories that matter with our new newsletter — The 4Front. Sign up here and get news that is important for you to your inbox.

Pat's Prized Pets 2023: See the top 10 pets relaxed to the max

News4's Erika Gonzalez, Chuck Bell and Jummy Olabanji rated each finalist out of 10.

Snuggly cat Hunter and lake lounging pup Boudreaux each got one perfect 10 score and tied for a very close second-place finish. But in the end...

And the Pat's Prized Pets 2023 winner is…

Put your paws together for Jake, Benny and Elwood! These three sleeping beagles stole the hearts of the News4 team.

"I love that the one on top is piled up on everybody," Erika said.

Chuck, who has two "knucklehead" dogs at home, was charmed.

"That to me is the ultimate relaxation. That's three dogs behaving perfectly at the same time!" Chuck said.

These puppies will be drinking from the Pat's Prized Pets bowl for years to come.

Congrats to all the lovely pets and their owners! We can't wait for next year.

Want to know what's up for your weekend? Sign up for The Weekend Scene, our newsletter about events, experiences and adventures for you and for your family around the DMV.