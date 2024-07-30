Where to find county and state fairs in DC, Maryland and Virginia

Carnival rides, games and that deep-fried fair food are essential for many people’s summer.

A bunch of counties in D.C., Maryland and Virginia are bringing back their annual county fairs with fun activities including petting zoos, auto shows and live entertainment.

Here’s a list of all the fairs coming soon to the DMV.

Fredericksburg Agricultural Fair

Jul. 26 to Aug. 4

2400 Airport Ave, Fredericksburg, Virginia

Details

Register for their pageant, or join their karaoke night and demolition derby: There's a whole range of activities to try. Admission for those aged four to 59 is $15, and $10 for those 60 and older.

Annual 4-H Fair and Carnival at Frying Pan Farm Park

Aug. 1-4

2739 West Ox Rd, Herndon, Virginia

Details

Visit farm animals, see tractor demos, and potentially milk a cow or goat! Carnival games and rides will be included. Parking is $10 after 4 p.m. on Friday and all day during the weekend.

The Montgomery County Agriculture Fair

Aug. 9

Montgomery County Agricultural Center: 16 Chestnut Street Gaithersburg, Maryland

Details

This Agricultural Fair in Maryland is prepping for huge events, including: Animal and barn exhibits, a monster truck tour, carnival rides, and a red-eye rodeo.

Parking will not be allowed directly in front of the fair, but organizers are providing free shuttle buses and parking at Montgomery College and the Lakeforest Mall (R.I.P.). Check the date of your ticket, too: They’re offering discounted prices for all-day ride wristbands on certain days.

Prince William County Fair

Aug. 9-17

10624 Dumfries Rd, Manassas, Virginia

Details

The PWC Fair is geared up and ready to go. The huge schedule includes dog shows, pageants, wine tasting, auto shows and more. Gate admission tickets are $25 for adults and $15 for children.

Arlington County Fair

Aug. 14-18

Thomas Jefferson Community Center: 3501 Second Street South Arlington, Virginia

Details

Admission to the Arlington Fair and the associated outdoor stage is free, but bring cash for the individual rides. The kid’s court will have moonbounces, music performances and a pie-eating contest with registration.

Tickets to ride are $1.25 each, with rides costing between 3 and 6 tickets. There are different deals when you get tickets in bulk, and you can check out those prices (and the price of parking) on their website.

Maryland State Fair

Aug. 22-Sept. 8

2200 York Road, Lutherville-Timonium, Maryland

Details

This state fair has horse racing, live entertainment, and a kiddie fair for small children. Puppy yoga will also be offered with the purchase of a ticket. Admission for those aged 6-11 is $8.25 and $13.25 for those 12 and older.

DC State Fair

Sept. 7

Franklin Park

Details

The free state fair showcases local makers, organizations and food vendors. There's also competitions for the best mambo sauce, best honey and top photographers. Registration is still open for entertainers and volunteers, as of July 30.

Anne Arundel County Fair

Sept. 11-15

1450 General’s Highway (Route 178) Crownsville, Maryland

Details

These five jam-packed days will be filled with livestock auctions, carnival rides, indoor exhibits and Friday-and-Saturday-night concerts. They are also accepting volunteer applications. Admission is $10 for people 10 years and older.

Charles County Fairgrounds

Sept. 12-15

8440 Fairgrounds Rd, La Plata, Maryland

Details

Sheep shows, pie-eating contests and lawnmower races will all be included alongside your typical carnival rides. Food vendors and drinks will be available on-site for purchase -- but parking is free. Admission for those aged 11 and older is $10, and free for those 10 and under.

The Great Fredrick Fair

Sept. 13-21

797 E Patrick St, Frederick, Maryland

Details

They call themselves the “greatest of all time,” and it’s for a reason. This fair has plenty of carnival rides, live barn stock, concerts and motorsport shows. Tickets for admission, parking and concert events are now available for purchase online. Alcohol and food will be available on-site.

Stafford County Fair

Oct. 27-20

121 University Boulevard Fredericksburg, VA 22406

Details

Pony rides, vendors, and carnival rides will be there all four days. Registration is also now open for the Miss Stafford County Fair pageant, if you know any girls or young women ready to talk about a platform of their choice.