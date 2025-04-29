Maryland driver with $187K in unpaid tickets among 5 sued by DC

Washington’s attorney general sued five Maryland and Virginia drivers for “repeated dangerous and illegal conduct on D.C. streets,” including a Maryland driver who racked up $187,200 in unpaid tickets in about two years.

D.C. Attorney General Brian Schwalb announced the lawsuits Tuesday under the newly passed Strengthening Traffic Enforcement, Education, and Responsibility Act, or STEER Act. The law is designed to hold out-of-state drivers responsible for endangering people in D.C.

Stream NBC4 newscasts for free right here, right now. WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

“Too many drivers think they can speed recklessly through the District, putting the safety of Washingtonians and visitors at risk, with no financial consequences for their lawlessness,” Schwalb said in a statement. “These suits reflect our continuing commitment: If your actions behind the wheel put people’s lives at risk, we will hold you accountable, no matter where you live.”

Here’s what DC says five super speeders did and what they owe

We have the news you need to know to start your day. Sign up for the First & 4Most morning newsletter — delivered to your inbox daily. SIGN UP SIGN UP

The five drivers sued by D.C. each had hundreds of traffic infractions, including for speeding, running red lights and running stop signs. A statement by Schwalb’s office said:

Charles V. Sanders Jr., of Maryland, owes D.C. $187,200 for 344 infractions, including 316 citations for speeding. Of the speeding citations, 61 were for driving at least 30 mph over the limit, which constitutes aggravated reckless driving.

Ayanna Khalya Wilson, of Virginia, owes D.C. over $77,000 for 244 infractions, including 202 citations for speeding, of which eight were for driving at least 30 mph over the limit.

Omar Rahmouni El Idrissi, of Virginia, owes D.C. over $69,000 for 263 infractions, including 246 for speeding.

Dejene A. Abebe, of Virginia, owes D.C. over $58,000 for 197 infractions, including 163 citations for speeding.

Pedro James Baker, of Virginia, owes D.C. over $31,000 for 159 infractions, including 30 citations for speeding, 20 citations for running red lights and 15 citations for running stop signs.

In total, the five defendants owe D.C. $425,000, Schwalb's office said.

Earlier this year, Schwalb’s office sued three Maryland super speeders.

Get the D.C. area's top news and weather delivered to your inbox every morning. Sign up for First & 4Most, our free newsletter.