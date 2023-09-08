The Weekend Scene: Prince George's County Fair, free festivals and more to do around the DC area

Sign up for The Weekend Scene newsletter to get our weekend guide before anyone else. Subscribe here.

Labor Day is in the books, football is kicking off and tons of fairs and festivals are popping up around the D.C. area — all signs that fall is ramping up.

If you've been waiting for more autumnal weather, there's good news: The heat wave that has kept summer vibes (and temperatures) is coming to an end. However, that comes with a chance for storms on Friday, then more rain chances on Saturday and Sunday. However, Storm Team4 says there will be some dry time.

Before you head to an event, check out their website and social media pages just in case there are weather-related postponements or cancelations.

If that forecast has you looking for indoor plans, check out Jummy Olabanji's recommendations of books by local authors; these restaurants still doing Restaurant Week or the pinball grocery store.

Prince George’s County Fair

📅 Thu. to Sun.

📍 Show Place Arena (Upper Marlboro, Maryland)

💲 $5-$7

🔗 Details

“The oldest running fair in Maryland” has country-style fun, carnival rides and a beautiful baby contest.

All-you-can-ride wristbands are $15 on Thursday and $30 on other days.

Cirque du Soleil: ECHO

📅 Through 10/22

📍 Tysons II, Virginia

💲 $44-$69

🔗 Details

For the first time, Cirque du Soleil hosts a U.S. premiere in the D.C. area.

Under a big top in Tysons, the new show features a heroine named Future, fantastical animal characters and a mysterious glowing cube.

NoMa in Color

📅 Begins Sat.

📍 NoMa, D.C.

💲 Free

🔗 Details

Formerly known as DC Walls, NoMa’s mural festival kicks off Saturday with a family-friendly community day at Alethia Tanner Park from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Meet artists who will “bring new murals to life along the Metropolitan Branch Trail” while enjoying a DJ, face painting, hopscotch, local makers’ market and food vendors.

You can also pick up a self-guided tour map and start visiting local businesses to fill up your NoMa in Color passport. Complete it for a chance to win a $100 gift card.

Dulles Day Plane Pull

📅 Sat., gates open 10:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

📍 Washington Dulles International Airport (Virginia)

💲 Free

🔗 Details

Which group can pull an entire airplane 12 feet the fastest? Watch the contest while enjoying aircraft displays, a classic car show, bounce houses, firetruck rides and live music — all to benefit Special Olympics Virginia. Parking and admission are free. Cash is preferred for purchases and donations.

1A Fest by Freedom Forum

📅 Sat., 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

📍 The Wharf, D.C.

💲 Free

🔗 Details

The nonprofit that was behind the Newseum (RIP) is practicing its right to assemble with a day of talks, music, comedy, and interactive installations — plus an immersive performance where you trade your First Amendment rights for a free lunch.

Families with little ones can stop by the Transit Pier from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. for face painting, balloon twisters, caricature artists, a scavenger hunt and games.

Rosslyn Jazz Fest

📅 Sat., 1-7 p.m.

📍 Gateway Park, Virginia

💲 Free

🔗 Details

New Orleans-based Galactic, Pedrito Martínez Group, Oh He Dead and DuPont Brass, plus food trucks, yard games and kids’ activities, will be a 5-minute walk from the Rosslyn Metro. Azil Rain plays the free Jazz Fest After Party at Assembly starting at 6 p.m.

Adams Morgan Day

📅 Sun., noon to 7 p.m.

💲 Free

🔗 Details

Part of 18th Street will be closed so you can roam Adams Morgan without cars, stopping for live music at Kalorama Park, a dance stage and Kids Zone at Marie Reed, community history, an artisan stroll and more.

DC State Fair

📅 Sun., 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

📍 Franklin Park

💲 Free

🔗 Details

Check out free performances, contests (including a live judging for the best tattoo), vendors and kids’ activities as the fair sets up downtown for the first time in its 14-year history.

Grease with a Side of Mumbo Sauce

📅 Fri., Sat., Sun.

📍 Lincoln Theatre, D.C.

💲 $60-$125

🔗 Details

“Grease” would be so much cooler if it was set in D.C., right?

Find out at DC Black Broadway’s production set in the 1980s spinning D.C. energy, fashion, dancing and go-go music into the OG high school musical.

Commanders vs. Cardinals in home opener

📅 Sun., 1 p.m.

📍 FedEx Field, Maryland

You might have heard that Dan Snyder sold the team, and now the Commanders are getting back to actual football.

The Washington Commanders play their first regular-season game under new ownership on Sunday against the Arizona Cardinals at FedEx Field.

Fans headed to the game can see DJ Kool perform a live pregame concert, plus a brand-new sound system, 12 new food vendors and other changes part of $40 million in upgrades announced for FedEx Field.

👝 Don’t forget about the clear bag policy.

Best concerts near D.C. this weekend

Our own Music Snob has eyes on the sold-out show celebrating the Black Cat's anniversary, but there are two standout shows you can still get tickets for.

Digable Planets, 6 p.m. Saturday, 9:30 Club, $45: The champions of poetry rap celebrate the 30th anniversary of their debut “Reachin,’” a collection of thoughtful, intelligent lyrics over a backdrop of slick, mellow jazz samples. Details.

Beck & Phoenix, 5:45 p.m. Sunday, Merriweather Post Pavilion, $30-$75: A couple of alt-rock mainstays from the ‘90s are co-headlining this summer and released the collaborative single “Odyssey,” which finds Beck contributing vocals to the French band’s infectious synth-pop. Singer-songwriter Weyes Blood opens. Details.

More things to do in D.C.

👎 Museum of Failure: Opens Thu., Georgetown, $25+

District Improv Fest: Fri. and Sat., Atlas Performing Arts Center, $15-$60

SporcleCon 2023: Fri. to Sun., Washington Hilton, $109.99+

DC Bike Ride: Sat., starts in East Potomac Park, $79 for a regular adult ticket

Dîner en Blanc: Sat., mystery location in D.C., $52+ (waitlist open)

Restaurant opening: Captain Cookie!: Sat., Cleveland Park (FYI: 10% of proceeds to be donated to DC Central Kitchen)

More things to do in Maryland

🌭 Last weekend: Maryland State Fair: Thu. to Sun., Lutherville-Timonium, various prices

In The Streets Festival: Sat., Downtown Frederick, free entry

Afrofunk band Chopteeth: Sat., 7-10 p.m., BlackRock Center for the Arts (Germantown), free

Dinosaur Park Open House: Sat., South Laurel, free

Takoma Park Folk Festival: Sun., Takoma Park Middle School, free

More things to do in Virginia

🌻 Auburn Farm Sunflower Festival: Sat. and Sun, plus 9/16 and 9/17, Brandy Station, $10 (free for kids 5 and under)

Fairfax City Restaurant Week: Through 9/10, Fairfax, deals for $10, $25 or $40

5th Annual Taste of Ethiopia: Sat., 2-10 p.m., Alexandria (100 Madison Street), free

Fall Festival at Claude Moore Park: Sat., Sterling, free

George Washington Patriot Run: Sun., Mount Vernon, $60-$82 for in-person

Fall Family Fun Day Festival at Crooked Run: Sun., Sterling, free entry

