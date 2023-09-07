Washington Commanders home opener: Your guide to the DC kickoff party and FedEx Field on Sunday

You might have heard that Dan Snyder sold the team, and now the Washington Commanders are getting back to actual football.

The Commanders play their first regular-season game under new ownership on Sunday against the Arizona Cardinals at FedExField.

If you're going to the kickoff party on Friday or the game on Sunday, we have everything you need to know, including the timing and lots of advice on parking.

But first, we have a pro tip from News4's Tony Perkins, who went to every game last season:

"At most games, there is one Commanders-related item for sale in the team stores for a reduced price. If you want it buy it as soon as you get there. They run out!"

Can you still get tickets to the Commanders vs. Cardinals game?

Call it burgundy and sold out: The Commanders boasted selling out the home opener — but standing-room-only tickets (starting at $59) and verified resale seats ($88 to more than $400) were still available as of Thursday afternoon.

Where is the Commanders' season kickoff party on Friday?

The Commanders might not play in the District, but their season kickoff party will be bringing Friday night lights to downtown D.C.

From 5-8 p.m. on Friday in Franklin Park, expect giveaways, current player and “Washington legend” appearances, Command Force performances, the marching band and Major Tuddy. It’s free to attend.

The closest Metro station is McPherson Square.

What time do the Commanders play and when do gates open?

Kickoff is set for 1 p.m. Sunday.

Fans can begin entering the stadium at 10 a.m. on Sunday when the SeatGeek Legends Plaza gates open.

At the SeatGeek Legends Plaza, fans can “enjoy live music, tailgate games, interact with team partner activations and Washington Legends and watch the Command Center: Gameday Live show. They also can get an early look at team warm-ups in the Bud Light End Zone,” the Commanders said.

DJ Kool is set to perform the pregame concert on Sunday.

Domestic beers will be available for $6.75 until kickoff, and local food trucks will operate throughout the game.

General stadium gates will open two hours before kickoff, at 11 a.m.

What to know about FedEx Field parking and tailgating

FedEx Field parking passes for regular vehicles are sold out for the home opener. You can still find parking passes on resale sites including StubHub. Be careful if you shop on third-party ticket sites. Check a vendor’s guarantee policy before purchasing.

Most parking lots open four hours before kickoff (9 a.m. on Sunday, Sept. 10).

Tailgating is allowed until kickoff. Fans who wish to tailgate are encouraged to use the RedZone Lot, which has extra-large parking spaces. It opens five hours before kick-off (8 a.m. on Sunday). Here’s the full policy.

News4's Tony Perkins says his #1 pro tip about Commanders games is about parking.

"GO EARLY!" Tony said. "Tailgaters take up many of the spaces, and many of them don’t start to wrap up their get-togethers until just moments before kickoff. If you get there, say, 30 minutes before game time, you can end up spending all of that time trying to find an available parking space."

Tony also suggests not rushing back to your car once the game wraps up. You might end up burning gas in gridlock!

"There is no use in trying to get out of the parking lots right after the game. Traffic is at a standstill. Better to hang around the stadium if you have the time (for as long as an hour) to let some of that traffic dissipate," Tony said.

Parking lots are scheduled to close two hours after the game ends.

Can you Metro to FedEx Field?

Yes! The closest Metro stop is Morgan Boulevard along the Silver and Blue lines. It's about a mile away, or a 20- to 30-minute walk. Check out WMATA's Trip Planner for more info.

How to get to FedEx Field Field in a rideshare

If you take an Uber or Lyft, FedEx Field says to enter your destination address as Prince George's County Sports Complex (8001 Sheriff Rd, Hyattsville MD 20785).

“Your driver will be instructed to drop you off at the Ride Share Lot adjacent to FedExField,” the team said.

If you’re requesting pickup from a rideshare service, follow signs to the Rideshare Lot at the back side of the Redzone Parking Lot.

If you’re getting picked up by friends and family, tell them to enter Prince George's County Sports Complex (8001 Sheriff Rd, Hyattsville MD 20785) into their GPS. That will send them to the Rideshare Lot.

What’s new inside FedExField?

Fans headed to the game can enjoy a brand-new sound system, 12 new food vendors and other changes part of $40 million in upgrades announced for FedEx Field.

Those new food vendors are:

Hill Country BBQ (Sections 105, 126, 326)

Pardon My Cheesesteak (Sections 120, 330, 402)

DC Half Smokes (Sections 123, 405)

Paisano’s Pizza (Sections 136, 3178)

Washington Grill (Section 119)

Capitol Kettle Corn (Section 137)

Fuku by David Chang (Sections 329, 411)

Visitors Dog (Section 317)

Loaded Mac (Section 320)

Jerry’s Seafood (Section 331)

PMC Cheesesteak Nachos (Section 338)

Swizzler (Section 447)

DMV Crab Rolls (Section 102, a new location)

Security and FedEx Field’s clear bag policy

Before you pack up your game-day gear, read up on FedEx Field's clear bag policy.

The NFL encourages fans to leave all bags at home, but if you need to bring binoculars, phones

What’s OK:

Clutch bags up to 4.5 inches by 6.5 inches with a shoulder or wrist strap (Such bags do not need to be clear)

Bags made of clear plastic, vinyl or PVC no larger than 12 inches by 6 inches by 12 inches

One-gallon clear plastic freezer bags, such as a Ziploc bag

“Medically necessary items after proper inspection at a gate designated for this purpose,” FedEx Field says.

Clear logo bags with logos only on one side

Blankets, but they should be carried so they don’t obstruct a bag search

What’s prohibited:

Large purses

Coolers

Backpacks, fanny packs and other bags that aren’t clear and don’t follow the size guidelines

Diaper bags that aren’t clear

Seat cushions with zippers or pockets

Expect to be searched by security before you enter the stadium.

Find more info here.

