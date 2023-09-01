FedExField to get $40M upgrade: Here's what will change this season

The Washington Commanders announced the team will spend $40 million to upgrade infrastructure and the fan experience at FedExField.

The team’s new owners have been trying to reinvigorate the enthusiasm of fans who’ve endured years without a championship in a stadium with a subpar reputation.

According to the team, that investment will also go toward:

New ticket-scanning pedestals

Three new suites with themes of arcade, team history and military

Point of sale upgrades

Updated Commanders branded imagery around the stadium, including signage on the exterior and concourse

Maintenance repairs to the bowl

Paint around the stadium

We're making it easier for you to find stories that matter with our new newsletter — The 4Front. Sign up here and get news that is important for you to your inbox.

Anyone heading to the team’s home opener on Sept. 10 can expect to see a difference already, according to Trista Langdon, Senior Vice President of Operations and Guest Experience.

DJ Kool will also perform a live pregame concert before that game.

“Fans will continue to see improvements throughout the season as we continue to invest and make changes to everything from basic infrastructure to a re-imagined pregame ritual,” Langdon said in a release.

The stadium has also installed a brand-new sound system and video boards, in addition to 12 new food vendors, the team said. The team’s lease at FedExField is set to expire in 2027. Leaders in D.C., Maryland and Virginia have already started to woo the new owners.

Want to know what's up for your weekend? Sign up for The Weekend Scene, our newsletter about events, experiences and adventures for you and for your family around the DMV.