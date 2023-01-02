Fans Give ‘Major Tuddy,' the New Commanders Mascot, a Thumbs Down

Fans of the Washington Commanders appear to have mixed feelings about Major Tuddy, the new mascot the team unveiled over the weekend -- and they're sharing their skepticism on social media.

The 6-foot-5-inch tall hog from Upper Marlboaro wears a jersey, a hardhat helmet and a wide grin. According to the team, the name Major harkens back to the D.C. area's military ties, while Tuddy is football slang for a touchdown.

As a hog, he's also an homage to the team’s storied offensive line from the 1980s and 1990s.

And for football fans around the DMV, he's not quite what they had in mind.

"Huh?" replied one Twitter user after the Commanders introduced their mascot with a video montage.

Huh? — XSET GodKu The VibeDealer (@GodkuTV) January 1, 2023

Some fans were rendered speechless, posting photos of cringing smiles and booing SNL comedians.

Sincerely, DC Native pic.twitter.com/NQEsX4et6H — Vaxed Waxed and Overtaxed (@Knack4Budgeting) January 2, 2023

Others went further, pointing out similarities to Porky Pig of Looney Tunes fame, and to Pudgy Pig, an unsettling villain from the "Mighty Morphin Power Rangers" TV show.

Pudgy the pig from power rangers really out here trying to make a comeback pic.twitter.com/lcbXEj1rx2 — Matt (@ThatMFerr) January 1, 2023

Other fans shared more nuanced opinions, stating that they liked parts of the concept for the Commanders mascot, but not the final product.

"I don't understand why so many people are so critical and negative about this mascot," said one fan. "...However, I personally would like it to look a little more aggressive."

"Love the hog. Hate the name," said another.

Love the hog. Hate the name. Can y’all do anything right?! Hurry up and GET OUT — Chaney Uffelman (@cuffelman) January 1, 2023

Unfortunately for the Commanders, the lukewarm reception to Major Tuddy came during the same game that Washington was eliminated from the playoffs.

The Commanders lost 24-10 to the Cleveland Browns, who had already been eliminated from the playoffs when the game was played. Green Bay beating Minnesota eliminated Washington from playoff contention, something head coach Ron Rivera did not know was possible.

“We can be eliminated?” Rivera asked in his postgame news conference. “(If it happens), it'll be disappointing.”

The Commanders have been winless for the past four games, and their elimination after a late-season letdown became fodder for the negative reactions to Major Tuddy's debut.

"Tuddy will now spend the rest of January spinning a sign outside a BBQ restaurant in Woodbridge," said one Twitter user after hearing about the loss.