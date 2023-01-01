Meet Major Tuddy, the Washington Commanders' New Mascot

The Washington Commanders revealed a new mascot Sunday: a 6-foot, 5-inch tall hog named Major Tuddy.

Major Tuddy — who’s from “Upper Marlboaro” — is instantly recognizable for his snout, large belly and hooves. He wears a hard hat helmet — either burgundy or silver — that looks like headwear worn by actual military commanders.

His first name, Major, also harkens back to the D.C. area's military ties, while Tuddy is football slang for a touchdown, the team said.

He's kind of a pig deal...



WELCOME OUR NEW MASCOT, 𝙈𝘼𝙅𝙊𝙍 𝙏𝙐𝘿𝘿𝙔! 🐷 pic.twitter.com/N6eMy6goiV — Washington Commanders (@Commanders) January 1, 2023

“When he’s not on duty, he loves lifting weights and rolling around in the mud. If you see him, be sure to give him a hoof bump,” the Commanders said in a fact street.

Major Tuddy pays homage to the team’s history — his name harkens back to the team’s storied offensive line from the 1980s and 1990s.