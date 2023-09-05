Hungry for more Restaurant Week? Over a dozen restaurants in DC, Virginia still offering dining deals

If you wanted second helpings of D.C.’s Summer Restaurant Week (or you missed the main course), we have good news for you.
Fairfax City Restaurant Week is running through Sept. 10. Participating restaurants are offering 2 for $10 deals, as well as prix fixe menus at $25 and $40.
And although D.C.’s official Summer Restaurant Week 2023 ended on Sunday, more than a dozen restaurants in D.C. and Virginia are still offering dining deals.
Where to find extended DC Restaurant Week deals
Through Sept. 9:
Birch & Barley
1337 14th Street NW, Washington, D.C.
Through Sept. 10:
Ala
1320 19th Street NW, Washington, D.C.
All-Purpose
Capitol Riverfront and Shaw
Ambar
Clarendon (Virginia), Capitol Hill, Shaw
Bresca
1906 14th Street NW, Washington, D.C.
Buena Vida Gastrolounge
2900 Wilson Boulevard, Arlington, Virginia
Cranes
724 9th Street NW, Washington, D.C.
Dovetail
1430 Rhode Island Avenue NW, Washington, D.C.
Figleaf
1155 14th St NW, Washington D.C.
Joselito Casa de Comidas
660 Pennsylvania Ave SE, Washington, D.C.
Nama Ko
1926 14th St NW, Washington, D.C.
Nina May
1337 11th Street NW, Washington, D.C.
Opal
5534 Connecticut Ave NW, Washington, D.C.
Philippe by Philippe Chow
635 Wharf St SW, Washington, D.C.
SER
1110 North Glebe Rd, Arlington, Virginia
Through Sept. 11:
Tonari
707 6th St NW, Washington, D.C.
