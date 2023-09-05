Hungry for more Restaurant Week? Over a dozen restaurants in DC, Virginia still offering dining deals

If you wanted second helpings of D.C.’s Summer Restaurant Week (or you missed the main course), we have good news for you.

Fairfax City Restaurant Week is running through Sept. 10. Participating restaurants are offering 2 for $10 deals, as well as prix fixe menus at $25 and $40.

And although D.C.’s official Summer Restaurant Week 2023 ended on Sunday, more than a dozen restaurants in D.C. and Virginia are still offering dining deals.

Where to find extended DC Restaurant Week deals

Through Sept. 9:

Birch & Barley

1337 14th Street NW, Washington, D.C.

Through Sept. 10:

Ala

1320 19th Street NW, Washington, D.C.

All-Purpose

Capitol Riverfront and Shaw

Ambar

Clarendon (Virginia), Capitol Hill, Shaw

Bresca

1906 14th Street NW, Washington, D.C.

Buena Vida Gastrolounge

2900 Wilson Boulevard, Arlington, Virginia

Cranes

724 9th Street NW, Washington, D.C.

Dovetail

1430 Rhode Island Avenue NW, Washington, D.C.

Figleaf

1155 14th St NW, Washington D.C.

Joselito Casa de Comidas

660 Pennsylvania Ave SE, Washington, D.C.

Nama Ko

1926 14th St NW, Washington, D.C.

Nina May

1337 11th Street NW, Washington, D.C.

Opal

5534 Connecticut Ave NW, Washington, D.C.

Philippe by Philippe Chow

635 Wharf St SW, Washington, D.C.

SER

1110 North Glebe Rd, Arlington, Virginia

Through Sept. 11:

Tonari

707 6th St NW, Washington, D.C.

