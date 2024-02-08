The Weekend Scene: Mardi Gras parade, Alvin Ailey and more things to do in the DC area

Subscribe to The Weekend Scene newsletter to get our picks delivered straight to your inbox — every Wednesday

February is doing so much.

This weekend, you can stay busy scarfing slices on National Pizza Day, ringing in the Year of the Dragon, discovering Black heritage, making Super Bowl snacks and planning a cute Valentine’s date. Oh, and Marc Anthony’s in town.

Then, Mardi Gras (or Pączki Day… IYKYK) and Galentine’s Day make for our kind of Super (sweet) Tuesday.

We're making it easier for you to find stories that matter with our new newsletter — The 4Front. Sign up here and get news that is important for you to your inbox.

Love or hate Valentine's Day, don’t forget to share your funny or awkward D.C. dating stories with us!

We’re counting down to National Margarita Day (Feb. 22), Leap Day and the National Park Service’s cherry blossom peak bloom prediction before February quits.

To all those who celebrate any or all of this, have a great weekend.

Lunar New Year Parade

Chinatown comes alive for its annual Lunar Chinese New Year Parade, and the neighborhood will ring in the new year on Sunday.

Expect big crowds for thrilling dragon and lion dances, drumming, performances, kicking off at 2 p.m. Pro tip: Set up near the end of the parade route for a good view of the firecracker finale.

“The dragon’s symbolism is luck,” Penny Lee, a spokesperson for the Chinese Consolidated Benevolent Association told Tommy. “People born under the Year of the Dragon, are charismatic, they’re intelligent, they’re smart people, and they are usually very lucky and gifted.”

Our Lunar New Year Scene Setter, Jade Womack of ClockoutDC shared more free and family-friendly recommendations for Lunar New Year.

Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater

Through Sun., The Kennedy Center, $49-$179

Details

The famed Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater is performing at The Kennedy Center through Sunday, bringing classic and new works to the stage.

The company features more dancers from the D.C. area than any other place in the country. News4’s Jummy Olabanji spoke to one of the company’s dancers, Michael Jackson, Jr., about giving back to the students at his D.C. alma mater, Duke Ellington School of the Arts.

Mardi Gras

D.C.’s biggest Mardi Gras celebration is returning to The Wharf with all the flavors of New Orleans.

A parade packed with some of D.C.’s favorite performers will kick off at 3:30 p.m. and move along the waterfront. Then, head to the piers for performances from The Experience Band & Show, Too Much Talent Band, Crush Funk Brass Band and more.

A fireworks salute after dark, then one last set from the band will close out the evening. Dress in purple, green and gold, grab a hurricane from the District pier bar and let the good times roll.

Put on your purple, green and gold to check out these other New Orleans-style celebrations around the D.C. area:

Best concerts this weekend

Squid, 7 p.m. Thursday, 9:30 Club, $25

Among the best of England’s once again thriving post-punk crop, the quintet sounds more improvisational, taking its melodies in unexpected directions. Excellent Brooklyn duo Water From Your Eyes opens. Details.

AJ Croce, 8 p.m. Thursday, Warner Theatre, $38 and up

The singer-songwriter plays the hits and requests from the catalog of his father, the great folk singer Jim Croce, 50 years after his death. Tickets.

DJ Shadow, 7 p.m. Sunday, 9:30 Club, $35

There was no mold to be broken when this legendary DJ began his instrumental hip-hop journey in the 1990s. Dipping in multiple genres and dropping infectious, tough beats, he blazed a new trail. Details.

Things to do in D.C.

Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater

Through Sun., The Kennedy Center, $49-$179

Frederick Douglass Birthday Celebration

Sat., 2 p.m., Capital Turnaround, 770 M Street, S.E., Washington, D.C., free

AREC Fish Art Family Discovery Day

Saturdays Feb. 10 and 16, Aquatic Resources Education Center at 1900 Anacostia Drive, free

The Sensational Sea Mink-ettes

Through March 3, Woolly Mammoth Theatre, $46+

Things to do in Maryland

SPRUNG! Comedy Festival

Through Sun., Silver Spring Black Box Theatre, $25-$30 per show

Cupid’s Chase 5K

Sat., Silver Spring, $45+

Skinnytaste Simple Book Event

Sat., noon, Williams Sonoma Bethesda Row, $35 (includes signed copy of the cookbook)

Candle Making for Couples

Sat., 4 p.m., BlackRock Center for the Arts in Germantown, $95

Things to do in Virginia

Clay Earrings Workshop

Thurs., Made in ALX in Alexandria, $80

Adults-only party at the LEGO Discovery Center

Fri., 6 p.m., Springfield, Virginia, $24.99

Last chance: An Adventure of Being art exhibit

Through Sun., Museum of Contemporary Art Arlington, free

Ribbon Cutting: New African American Heritage Trail signs

Sat., 11 a.m., Founders Park in Alexandria, free

Del Ray Urban Sketchers

Sun., 1-3 p.m., Elmo’s Coffee Pub, 2300 Mt Vernon Ave., Alexandria, donations welcome

Want to know what's up for your weekend? Sign up for The Weekend Scene, our newsletter about events, experiences and adventures for you and for your family around the DMV.