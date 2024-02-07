National Pizza Day deals and donations: Where to find DC area pies

D.C. just can’t get enough of cheese, dough and red sauce. It’s a timeless combination of three delicious flavors (plus endless toppings).

It’s the ninth most pizza-obsessed city according to an analysis conducted by the frozen pizza brand Home Run Inn. The city even ranked above New York City, the self-proclaimed home to the “world's best pizza.” If you are a District resident who has pizza on the brain, celebrate your cravings on National Pizza Day.

This year, several pizzerias in D.C. are working to fight food insecurity for Pizza Across America, when pizza shops donate and deliver pies to local shelters. Plus, it's almost guaranteed that a pizza for a good cause will taste better.

Here’s where to find deals on slices and pies on Friday, Feb. 9:

Pizza Paradiso

📍 Various locations in D.C.; Hyattsville, Maryland

🔗 Details

“Eat your pizza” at Pizza Paradiso for a feel-good craving fix. The restaurant is donating one pizza for every three pizzas sold on Feb. 9 to Bread for the City, a nonprofit that helps the D.C. community access resources.

Eat your pizza and help others on National Pizza Day, Friday, 2/9! We’ll donate 1 🍕for every 3 pizzas sold to @BreadfortheCity — so satisfy your pizza cravings and do good with every bite. Your love of pizza will help feed your community members experiencing food insecurity. pic.twitter.com/BJPKDa8djF — Pizzeria Paradiso (@eatyourpizza) February 5, 2024

Manny & Olga's

📍 Various locations in D.C., Maryland and Virginia

🔗 Details

The beloved Greek pizzeria is participating in Pizza Across America to help fight hunger. This week, the Georgetown and 14th street locations made their first donations! See which locations are working with Slice Out Hunger here.

Wiseguy Pizza

📍 Various locations in D.C.

🔗 Details

Another "damn good pizza" spot is Wiseguy Pizza. The Italian-style pizzeria is known for its unique pies, including Chicken Paneer and Korean Chicken. The Chinatown and Navy Yard locations are also fighting food insecurity with Slice Out Hunger.

National Pizza Day in Barracks Row

📍 8th Street SE, Washington D.C.

🔗 Details

Go on a tour of the best pizza places in the 8th Street Barracks Row area. Eight of the neighborhoods' pizza restaurants plan to serve up slices with all-day specials, including Ledo Pizza and Lola's. The Miracle Theatre will show the romantic comedy "Mystic Pizza" at 7 p.m.

Pupatella

📍 Various locations in Virginia; Dupont, D.C.

🔗 Details

Have a pizza party at Pupatella with Neapolitan pies prepared in the Naples, Italy, tradition. The neighborhood restaurant recommends the spicy Diavola or savory Mushroom Tart and their house-made limoncello for dessert.

Check back for more National Pizza Day deals.