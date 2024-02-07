Black History Month in the DC area: Exhibits, performances and more to discover African American heritage

Black History Month kicks off on Feb. 1. and there are numerous ways to celebrate African American Heritage around D.C. all month long.

Black History Month honors the achievements and struggles of African Americans throughout U.S. history.

The theme of this year's Black History Month is African Americans and the arts, according to the Association for the Study of African Life and History (ASALH).

The ASALH and its founder, historian and author Carter G. Woodson, chose to celebrate the first Negro History Week in February 1926 because Black Americans already celebrated the birthdays of President Abraham Lincoln and abolitionist and author Frederick Douglass.

Since the mid-1970s, every president has designated February as Black History Month.

It's a time to share Black stories, engage with history and celebrate Black identity nationwide and in the D.C. area.

Black History Month events in Washington, D.C.

National Museum of African American History and Culture

The museum's Musical Crossroads exhibit is always worth visiting, and it's particularly relevant to this year's Black History Month theme.

Throughout February, the NMAAHC is offering specialty tours, education programs and special events including a talk with renowned designer B Michael, who's known for his work with Cicely Tyson.

"Awareness: Through an African American Lens" exhibition

Feb. 2 to March 2, Zenith Gallery, 1429 Iris St. NW, Washington, D.C., free

Celebrate Black History Month at Zenith Gallery with African American artists. Each Saturday in February at 2 p.m., they will be hosting an artist talk.

Frederick Douglas and the Arts Tour

Every Saturday in February, 1411 W Street, S.E., Washington, D.C., free but RSVP required

In honor of this year’s Black History Month theme, African Americans and the arts, join rangers on a special tour of the artwork on the first floor of Frederick Douglass’ home, Cedar Hill.

Email douglassNHS@nps.gov to make a reservation.

National Capital Parks-East has a full lineup of special events for Black History Month, including tours of the Mary McLeod Bethune Council House National Historic Site and the Carter G. Woodson Home National Historic Site.

2024 DC Black History Film Festival

Feb. 9, at The Lincoln Theatre and Feb, 10 at Alamo Cinema Drafthouse, free

Join the annual celebration of Black History through a two-day film, arts and culture festival.

"Ain't Too Proud" musical

Feb. 13-18, The Kennedy Center, $45-$179

The Kennedy Center hosts the Broadway smash "Ain't Too Proud," a musical that "will make you want to dance in the aisles," according to its website. Don't miss this Tony Award-winning song-and-dance extravaganza.

Family Funday: Story Time with Black Children's Book Authors

Sunday, Feb. 25, 640 Rhode Island Avenue NW, Washington, D.C. Tickets are $5 per family.

All families are invited to attend this Black History Month event with local Black children's book authors. You can also find the author's books available for purchase.

Black History Month events in Virginia

Step Afrika!

Feb. 7, the Academy Center of the Arts, 600 Main St, Lynchburg, Virginia, $20 per person

Are you interested in learning about dance styles practiced by historically Black fraternities and sororities? Step Afrika! says it's the first professional company dedicated to the tradition of stepping.

"Performances are much more than dance show; they integrate songs, storytelling, humor and audience participation," Step Afrika! says on its website.

The 2024 Virginia Black History Month Gala

Saturday, Feb. 24, the Hilton Alexandria Center, 5000 Seminary Rd, Alexandria, $95+

The Virginia Black History Month Association's annual gala will feature actor Malcolm-Jamal Warner.

Black History Month events in Maryland

Taking Center Stage

Sunday, Feb. 4 at the Harmony Hall Arts Center 10701 Livingstone Road in Fort Washington, Maryland

Taking Center Stage explores the history of musical venues in Prince George's County that were on the Chitlin' Circuit, where Black performers found audiences when segregation was at its peak.

Film Screening: "Loving"

Thursday, Feb. 15, 7 p.m. at the Harmony Hall Arts Center in Fort Washington, $15

Celebrate Black History Month and Valentine's Day with the ultimate story of love and sacrifice. "Loving," released in 2016, tells the story of an interracial couple who fought all the way to the Supreme Court for their right to marry in Virginia. There will be a post-screening discussion.

Montpelier House Museum free self-guided tour

Feb. 1-29, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., 9650 Muirkirk Rd, Laurel, Maryland

In celebration of Black History Month, Montpelier is offering free tours throughout February. Visit and learn about the late 18th-century house. It's open Thursday through Monday each week.

Black History Month Teen Hip-Hop trivia night

Friday, Feb. 16 at Columbia Park Community Center in Landover, Maryland, free

Teens are invited to celebrate hip-hop music and discuss how it shaped culture, music, fashion, slang and so much more.

Annual Black History Month Family Day Festival

Saturday, Feb. 17, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Prince George's Sports and Learning Complex in Landover, Maryland

The Black History Month festival is a day-long celebration featuring local entrepreneurs and vendors selling African and African American goods and products. Add in food from local chefs, performances and speakers for a full day of fun.

Black History Month Paint N Sip

Wednesday, Feb. 21, 10 a.m. to noon, Glenn Dale Community Center, $10-$13

The Glenn Dale Community Center invites you to bring out your inner artist and create a masterpiece or dabble in some painting fun in honor of Black History Month with throwback music and light refreshments for a little extra fun. Tickets cost $10 for residents and $13 for nonresidents.

A Hip-Hop 50th Anniversary Celebration

Friday, Feb. 23, BlackRock Center for the Arts in Germantown Details

Celebrating 50 years of hip-hop, BlackRock welcomes Wordsmith for an early show followed by DJ Oso Fresh.

