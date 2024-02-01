DC Disaster Dates: Slide into our DMs and tell us your funny or awkward date story

While there are many things that Washington, D.C. does well... romance is not, historically, one of them.

Dating in the District is, legendarily, a disaster.

There's the normal woes, like deciding whether a long-distance relationship across the Potomac is worth it. Then there's the singles with nothing to offer but their audacity, letting you know they're just not that into you in the same breath they ask you to connect on LinkedIn.

It's the subject of many locally-viral memes, and it's been going on for some time. People in the DMV have stories.

Dating in the D.C. area can be weird, and those first meetups can be downright cringeworthy. But it's worth it if you walk away with a story (right?). We asked News4 viewers to call in and share their most awkward, hilarious dating stories just in time for Valentine's Day — And you delivered.

If you have an awkward, hilarious, or unbelievable date story, and you live somewhere in the DMV, we want to hear it.

What was your worst date? What is the funniest date story you still tell at parties? What makes your friends gasp in disbelief?

Slide into our DMs on Instagram, Facebook or TikTok and leave us a voice memo sharing your oh-so-D.C. disaster date story, along with your name and the area you call home.

If you're feeling a little microphone-shy, you can always type out your story and message our account on any of those platforms, or email us at tips@nbcwashington.com.

Your voice (or a dramatic reading) might get featured in a video on the air or on our socials, along with a hand-drawn rendition of your tale of woe.

Who knows? Maybe you'll get something good out of that bad date after all.