‘Some things shouldn't breed': NJ animal shelter will name feral cat after an ex, then neuter it

With Valentine's Day right around the corner, the Homeward Bound Pet Adoption Center in South Jersey announced it is running a promotion for the holiday

By NBC New York Staff

Looking to get even with someone who dumped you? An animal shelter in New Jersey has a novel idea that's the perfect gift for an ex.

Here's a hint: It involves feral cats, and neutering.

With Valentine's Day right around the corner, the Homeward Bound Pet Adoption Center in South Jersey announced it is running a promotion for the holiday: For a $50 donation, you can name a feral cat after an ex — and then the feline will get spayed or neutered before being released back into the wild.

The shelter posted a flyer for their campaign on Instagram, including the line "because some things shouldn't breed."

It's part of the center's initiative aimed at controlling the feral cat population through a neuter and release program.

The shelter said that full names could not be used, only first names or nicknames for the neutered namesakes will be accepted.

