The Weekend Scene: Holiday shows, markets and more for Dec. 12-15

You’re either freaking out because there’s not enough time this month to get everything done or you’re scrolling with dirty chai in hand, feeling festive and focused on a good time. Either way, we’re on this holly jolly journey together.

If you're feeling frantic about finding presents, don’t miss out on holiday markets or super unique stuff at these five great Smithsonian gift shops.

We come bearing gifts of dance, song and shopping from all around the region.

If you’re not headed to Northwest Stadium for the Army-Navy game, chances are that any bar with a functioning screen will have it on.

Holiday stress? Shake it off with an all-ages, midday Taylor Swift dance party or knock out the rest of your shopping list at a procrastinators' market with a side of pickleball.

However you’re spending this precious weekend, remember that with gifts, it’s the thought that counts.

4 things to know for the weekend

Weekend highlights

Wreaths Across America Day at Arlington National Cemetery

Begins at 8 a.m. Sat.

🔗 Details

Thousands of volunteers will place holiday wreaths at graves at Arlington National Cemetery on Saturday in a touching tribute to servicemembers.

For decades, Wreaths Across America has come to Arlington National Cemetery with the goal of placing a wreath at every grave. As volunteers place each wreath at a headstone, they're asked to say the name of each veteran aloud.

Want to volunteer? Show up by 8 a.m. on Saturday. Register here (it’s not required, but it means you get important email updates). Take Metro or a ride-share; the parking lot will only be open to people with handicap placards. Plan to go through a security screening at Arlington National Cemetery.

Pro tip: Bring gloves to protect your hands from piney prickles and the cold.

Here's more information on participating at Arlington National Cemetery.

Find other cemeteries to volunteer at here.

Procrastinator's Holiday Market

Sat. from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Kraken Kourts and Skates (514 Rhode Island Ave. NE)

🔗 Details

Enjoy a one-day indoor and outdoor event with entertainment, free holiday train rides and a raffle for items from featured vendors selling everything from clothes to boozy drinks to candles.

Old Town Alexandria Christmas Market and Holiday Craft Show

Sat., Dec. 14 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., John Carlyle Square (300 John Carlyle Square)

🔗 Details

At this outdoor market, you'll find handcrafted items from local artisans, food, Christmas music and all the holiday vibes. The event will also offer a kid’s corner where children can create their own ornaments.

Brentwood Artisan Shop Craft Holiday Fair and Mead Tasting Lounge

Sat., Dec. 14, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

🔗 Details

Purchase gifts from more than a dozen local artists while enjoying a live brass band. Maryland Meadworks will be on site for some festive sips.

Step Afrika!’s Magical Musical Holiday Step Show

Through Dec. 22, Arena Stage in Southwest D.C., $149+

🔗 Details

The “world’s first holiday show highlighting the African American tradition of stepping” invites you to enjoy furry friends Popper the Penguin and Polo the Polar Bear, plus DJ Nutcracker, in a performance that promises to get you stomping your feet.

Discounts are available for families and theatergoers under 35; find more information here.

On Sunday, Arena Stage will also offer free photos with Santa. Space is limited, and registration is a must!

"Someway, Somehow: A Christmas Production"

Fri. to Sun., First Baptist Church of Glenarden in Upper Marlboro, $22.79+

🔗 Details

Gospel powerhouses including Kim Burrell, Jonathan McReynolds, Darrell Walls, Isaac Caree and MAJOR are coming together in a Christmas musical telling the story of Jesus' birth.

"This production features over 100 cast members, original music and a LIVE petting zoo in the building," according to its Facebook page.

Gay Men's Chorus of Washington DC: The Holiday Show

Sat., 3 p.m. and 8 p.m., The Lincoln Theatre, $50+

🔗 Details

Make the Yuletide gay with the Gay Men’s Chorus of Washington DC’s annual holiday extravaganza. You’ll hear classic songs, traditional carols from other countries (South Africa and the Philippines, for starters) and see exciting moves from the 17th Street Dance ensemble.

Swiftie Night: All ages Taylor Swift singalong

Sun., 1 p.m., Union Stage at The Wharf, $20

🔗 Details

Taylor Swift’s Eras tour may be over, but the singalong is just getting started at Union Stage. This all-ages dance party welcomes kids and Swifties of all ages to belt out their favorite Taylor songs all afternoon. Bring friendship bracelets, and 🤞 for “Christmas Tree Farm”!

The Washington Chorus presents “A Candlelight Christmas”

Sat., 7:30 p.m., Strathmore in North Bethesda, $15+

Sun., 4 p.m., The Kennedy Center, $15-$109 (plus Dec. 21-22)

🔗 Details

“Spirited brass, a festive chorus, and extra special guests” come together to bring you over a dozen classic holiday Christmas songs. Tickets start at $15, which is a great deal at Strathmore or The Kennedy Center.

Concerts this weekend

Ovlov, 10 p.m. Saturday, Comet Ping Pong, $26.78

Emotive vocals over fuzzy guitars, noise pop hooks and softer shoegaze. A tighter band than its slacker rock association suggests. Eclectic indie pop rockers Hammer No More the Fingers open. Join the waitlist.

The Jesus Lizard, 7:30 p.m. Sunday, Black Cat, $40

Highly influential noise rockers took 26 years between albums and didn’t lose a step. Ominously heavy rhythm section; jagged, razor-like riffs; and charismatic singer David Yow’s humor v. horror lyrics. Details.

🔮 Looking ahead: Krautrock pioneers Kraftwerk announced a March show at The Anthem, and The Swell Season, the adorable duo of Markéta Irglová and Glen Hansard from the movie “Once,” will play Wolf Trap in July.

Things to do in D.C.

Theater, concerts and music

Sports and exercise

Capital Hockey Classic: Thurs., 5 p.m., Capital One Arena

Army-Navy Block Party: Fri., 1-8 p.m., Yards Park in Southeast, free

Army-Navy Game: Sat., Northwest Stadium in Landover, sold out but resale tickets available

Jolly Jog: Sat., check in by 9 a.m., meet at The Yards Park, free

Holiday Markets

Experiences

Things to do in Maryland

Winter Frosty Festival (pictures with Santa and toy giveaway): Fri., 5:30 to 8:30 a.m., Bladensburg Community Center, free

Taylor Swift Eras skate: Fri., 9:30-11:30 p.m., Herbert W. Wells Ice Rink in College Park, admission $6-$9, rentals $4

BlackRock Center for the Arts Artisan’s Market: Sat., 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., 12901 Town Commons Drive in Germantown, free entry

Brentwood Artisan Shop Craft Holiday Fair and Mead Tasting Lounge: Sat., 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., 3901 Rhode Island Avenue Brentwood, free entry

Ice Skate with Santa: Sat., 2-4 p.m., Herbert W. Wells Ice Rink in College Park, admission $6-$9, rentals $4

“Elf” screening: Sat., 3 p.m., Greenbelt Cinema, $5 suggested donation

The Washington Chorus presents “A Candlelight Christmas”: Sat., 7:30 p.m., Strathmore in North Bethesda, $15+

Tula's Holiday Drag Show: Sat., BlackRock Center for the Arts in Germantown, $45

Kwanzaa Essentials: Sun., 2-3 p.m., Montpelier Arts Center in Laurel, free

25th Annual Gingerbread House Contest and Show: Fri. to Sun., noon to 5 p.m., Darnall's Chance House Museum in Upper Marlboro, $2 per person (free for kids 4 and under)

Things to do in Virginia

Capital Art and Craft Festival: Fri. to Sun., Dulles Expo Center in Chantilly, $11 (free for kids 12 and under)

Fairfax Holiday Market: Fri. to Sun., Old Town Square in Fairfax, free entry

Occoquan Holiday Shop Late Night: Fri., various businesses open until 8 p.m. or later

Mosaic Holiday Village Weekends by URBNMarket: Sat. and Sun., Mosaic District in Fairfax, free

National Wreaths Across America Day at Arlington National Cemetery: Begins at 8 a.m. Sat.

Claus and Cookies: Sat., 12:30 p.m., Fairfax Old Town Hall (3999 University Drive), $5 per child

