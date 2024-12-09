Thousands of volunteers to lay wreaths at Arlington National Cemetery this Saturday

Thousands of holiday wreaths are set to be placed on graves at Arlington National Cemetery on Saturday in a touching tribute to servicemembers.

For decades, Wreaths Across America has come to Arlington National Cemetery with the goal of placing a wreath at every grave. As volunteers place each wreath at a headstone, they're asked to say the name of each veteran aloud.

"For me personally as a servicemember, it's very special because it gives me the opportunity and my fellow servicemembers the opportunity to respect the past servicemembers who were heroes and served their country," U.S. Army Maj. Nicholas Rodriguez said last year.

Wreaths Across America will bring volunteers to thousands of military cemeteries in a nationwide effort to honor fallen veterans and soldiers during the holidays.

"This day provides visitors an opportunity to reflect on the importance of service and learn the stories of the men and women who fought for our country,” Karen Durham-Aguilera, the executive director of the Office of Army Cemeteries and Army National Military Cemeteries, said in a statement.

Nearly 170,000 wreaths have been sponsored for Arlington National Cemetery, and Wreaths Across America is fundraising to purchase over 90,000 more.

The organization is still looking for volunteers to participate.

What to know if you're going to Wreaths Across America at Arlington National Cemetery

Wreath placement begins at 8 a.m.

If you want to help place wreaths, you can register here (but registration is not required). Plan to go through a security screening at Arlington National Cemetery.

"Visitors should anticipate large crowds and difficulty driving vehicles in the vicinity of Arlington National Cemetery due to road closures," Wreaths Across America's statement said. The ANC Welcome Center parking garage will only be open to those with handicapped plates or placards.

Volunteers should plan to take ride-share or Metro.

Here's more information on participating at Arlington National Cemetery.

Find other cemeteries to volunteer at here.

