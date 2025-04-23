Teen stabbed and seriously injured at West Potomac High School, suspect in custody

A teenager was stabbed and critically injured Wednesday at West Potomac High School in Fairfax County, Virginia, police said.

The teen victim was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries, Fairfax County police said.

Officers have a suspect in custody. That suspect is a male teenager, police said.

Detectives are investigating the stabbing.

West Potomac High School, which is in the Belle Haven area, said the incident was isolated and there's no current threat to the school.

"West Potomac High School is currently in a Stay Put, Stay Tuned safety protocol following an isolated incident at the school that has been contained. We will provide additional information in the next 30 minutes but there is no current threat to the school," the school’s parent-teacher association said in a message on social media.

Fairfax County Public Schools said the building is not on lockdown, but no one is allowed to leave or enter.