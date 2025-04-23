Northern Virginia

Teen stabbed and seriously injured at West Potomac High School, suspect in custody

A suspect is in custody

By Sophia Barnes

Police respond to West Potomac High School on Wednesday, April 23, 2025.
NBC Washington

A teenager was stabbed and critically injured Wednesday at West Potomac High School in Fairfax County, Virginia, police said.

The teen victim was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries, Fairfax County police said.

📺 Watch News4 now: Stream NBC4 newscasts for free right here, right now.

Officers have a suspect in custody. That suspect is a male teenager, police said.

Detectives are investigating the stabbing.

We've got the news you need to know to start your day. Sign up for the First & 4Most morning newsletter — delivered to your inbox daily. Sign up here.

West Potomac High School, which is in the Belle Haven area, said the incident was isolated and there's no current threat to the school.

"West Potomac High School is currently in a Stay Put, Stay Tuned safety protocol following an isolated incident at the school that has been contained. We will provide additional information in the next 30 minutes but there is no current threat to the school," the school’s parent-teacher association said in a message on social media.

Fairfax County Public Schools said the building is not on lockdown, but no one is allowed to leave or enter.

Northern Virginia

Northern Virginia news, events and updates

Loudoun County

Purcellville vice mayor investigated for possible conflict of interest

Virginia

Wife and husband dead after Tesla crashes, catches fire in Virginia neighborhood

This article tagged under:

Northern VirginiaCrime and CourtsFairfax CountyMount Vernon
Dashboard
Newsletters Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Federal Worker Resources Subscribe to The 4Front Cherry Blossoms in DC Storm Team4 Changing Climate See It, Share It Videos Investigations Consumer Money-Saving Tips Scam Alerts Recalls Submit a tip The Scene Subscribe to The Weekend Scene Sports
About NBC4 Washington Our news standards TV Schedule Our apps NBC4 TV Schedule Submit photos and video Submit a consumer complaint Take our daily flash survey Promotions Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us