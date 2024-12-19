The Weekend Scene: Find festive fun in the DC area, Dec. 19-22

Subscribe to The Weekend Scene newsletter to get our picks delivered straight to your inbox — every Wednesday

The halls are nearly decked, and hopefully, you’re feeling merry and bright.

We’re almost certain you’ve done enough shopping and circling back after the holidays. Ditch the fussy wrapping paper, shove your presents in gift bags and treat yourself to a festive adventure.

Have the whole family in tow? Downtown D.C. is a holiday destination, but Maryland and Virginia each have fireworks.

Or, get into Christmas spirits with a DIY bar crawl along The Wharf. Tiki TNT has gone all out, Brighton DC entered the chat with Holly Jolly Bar and Limani is delivering sunset views from a rooftop igloo.

4 things to know

Visit DowntownDC, decked out for the holidays

Free pick

DowntownDC Holiday Skate Spectacular

Through Jan. 4, National Building Museum (401 F Street NW)

🔗 Details

Glide around a synthetic ice rink in the National Building Museum’s Great Hall, jamming out to '90s hip-hop, Beyonce and Taylor Swift.

The rink is set to be open Thursdays to Mondays, with special hours aimed at toddlers (noon to 1:45 p.m.) and families (2-3:45 p.m. and 4-5:45 p.m.).

At 6 p.m., Theme Skate begins with special nights. This weekend, it's ‘90s hip-hop (Fri.), Madonna and Lady Gaga (Sat.), then Prince plus holiday songs (Sun.).

Skate rental costs $5, but you’re welcome to bring your own. Anyone can swing by to check it out for free.

Make sure you register if you want to skate.

News4's Tommy McFly spoke to D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser about how she wants to make the District a go-to holiday destination.

Want to make a day of it?

Check out these things to do nearby.

Pucker up and strike a post under the National Mistletoe installation across from the Apple Carnegie Library, a 10-minute walk from the skating rink.

Shop the DowntownDC Holiday Market, a 5-minute walk from the rink, and the nearby CityCenterDC holiday tree.

Check out the Building Museum’s new exhibit, “Visible Vault” ($10 for adult admission).

Weekend highlights

“Annie Costia Beat Ya Feet”

Fri. and Sat., The Lincoln Theatre, $60-$125

🔗 Details

A holiday musical set in the heart of Southeast D.C. is putting the District’s culture on the main stage.

DC Black Broadway’s “Annie Costia Beat Ya Feet” is a twist on the classic “Annie” that amplifies go-go music and the voice of the Don’t Mute DC movement, Dr. Lovail Long, the playwright and CEO of DC Black Broadway, told News4.

“Just wanna show love to my city and show the world we have something to say when it comes to these classics,” Long said.

The show stars 16-year-old Nyah Glover from Gaithersburg.

“Singing, just honestly, I’ve been doing it since I… came out of the womb,” Glover said. But more recently, she’s grown a love for acting, too.

“Annie Costia Beat Ya Feet” is set to play at The Lincoln Theatre this weekend only.

The Dance Institute of Washington’s “The Spirit of Kwanzaa”

Fri. to Sun., Atlas Performing Arts Center in Northeast D.C., $34.25 (including fees)

🔗 Details

The Dance Institute of Washington’s cultural arts production adapts the seven principles of Kwanzaa to convey the struggles and creativity of those in the Black diaspora.

News4’s Molette Green and Adam Tuss spoke to the show’s creative director, Ashanté Green, about how this year’s theme, “For the Culture,” highlights D.C. residents’ creativity and talent.

“It’s more than just a dance production. It is a full experience,” Ashante Green, the institute’s creative director, said.

“You do have your dancing, your singing, your live drumming, your spoken word, but you’re seeing the passion and purpose on stage,” Green said.

Christmas Illuminations at Mount Vernon

Fri. to Sun., $55-$60 for adult nonmembers

🔗 Details

Watch fireworks over the Potomac River and celebrate the holidays in 18th-century style with music, dancing and a winter market at George Washington’s former estate.

Bring kids to meet Aladdin, Mount Vernon’s Christmas camel, and enjoy storytime.

There’s also Winter Glow on Monday evening, allowing the whole family to see the estate lit up with holiday lights.

Bonus: Anyone who buys a ticket to Christmas Illuminations or Winter Glow will get unlimited daytime admission to Mount Vernon through February 2025.

National Harbor

Free picks

Catch the holiday fireworks that go off every Saturday at 5:30 p.m. before they wrap up for the season. The last fireworks show is set for Dec. 28.

Want to keep it cheap? Stop by the Christmas Craft Market and Holiday Craft Show (11 a.m. to 4 p.m., Sat. and Sun.) and pop into the Gaylord National for the free “Here We Glow A-Caroling” light show featuring thousands of bulbs and a custom score. On Sundays, you’ll also find free holiday movies along the Potomac.

Fun outings

Want to give someone the gift of a memorable, fun outing? Maybe ”Cirque: Spirit of Christmas”, snow tubing or ICE! featuring "A Charlie Brown Christmas” at Gaylord will do the trick. Check the deals page for discounts and bundles.

Concerts this weekend

Slackers, 7 p.m. Friday, Black Cat, $28 (advance)/$32 (day of)

Hard to have more fun than a Slackers show. Arguably the greatest American ska band, they’ve been soundtracking joyful dance parties for three decades. Details.

Lilith Fest, 7:30 p.m. Saturday, The Atlantis, $20

This tribute to Lilith Fair — the traveling music festival that featured the best female artists from 1997-1999 and again in 2010 (and honestly ought to be revived again) — promises more than 30 female artists covering songs by the performers who graced the Lilith Fair stage, like The Chicks, Sheryl Crow, Tracy Chapman and Alanis Morissette. A portion of the proceeds benefits Girls Rock! DC. Details.

JD Pinkus, 9:30 p.m. Saturday, Quarry House Tavern, $19.84

The longtime bass player for the legendary Butthole Surfers has been pickin’ a banjo the past several years, playing a sort of bizarro bluegrass — still making far out music for which he’s known. Details.

Things to do in D.C.

Experiences

DowntownDC Holiday Skate Spectacular: Through Jan. 4, National Building Museum (401 F Street NW), free

“Visible Vault,” a new exhibit at the National Building Museum: Opens Mon.

Shaw's Tavern 13th Annual Holiday Sing-along: Thurs., open bar 7-8 p.m. and carols at 8 p.m., 520 Florida Ave. NW, free

Seasons Greenings: Through Jan. 5, U.S. Botanic Garden, free

Holiday markets

Downtown DC Holiday Market: Through Mon., Dec. 23 from noon to 8 p.m., Penn Quarter-Chinatown, free entry

DC Holiday Market at Dupont Circle: Extended through Mon. Dec. 23, 1500 19th Street NW (behind the Kramers Bookstore), free entry

Procrastinator’s Holiday Market at Jackie Lee’s: Weds., 6-10 p.m., 116 Kennedy St NW, free entry

Union Market Holiday Pop-Up Market: Fri. to Sun., 10:30 a.m. to 5 p.m., outside Union Market, free entry

Theater, concerts and music

Masaaki Suzuki conducts Handel’s Messiah: Thurs. to Sun., The Kennedy Center, $25-$101

"Clue Christmas": Holiday murder mystery: Thurs., 7:30 p.m., DC Improv, $25

“Annie Costia Beat Ya Feet”: Fri. and Sat., The Lincoln Theatre, $60-$125

The Dance Institute of Washington’s “The Spirit of Kwanzaa”: Fri. to Sun., Atlas Performing Arts Center in Northeast D.C., $34.25 (including fees)

Step Afrika!’s Magical Musical Holiday Step Show: Through Dec. 22, Arena Stage in Southwest D.C., $149+

The Washington Chorus presents “A Candlelight Christmas”: Sat. and Sun., The Kennedy Center, $15-$109

Lilith Fest: A Tribute to Lilith Fair: Sat., 7:30 p.m., The Atlantis, $20

No Scrubs 90s Dance Party Holiday Extravaganza: Sat., 9 p.m., 9:30 Club, $22

& Juliet: Through Jan. 5, The Kennedy Center, $45-$239

Life of Pi: Through Jan. 5, The Kennedy Center, $49-$179

Family Comedy Show starring Greg Warren: Sun., 6 p.m., DC Improv, $20

Sports

Wizards: Play at Capital One Arena on Thursday (7 p.m.)

Capitals: Play at Capital One Arena on Friday (7 p.m.) and Sunday (5 p.m.)

Things to do in Maryland

Washington DC Temple Festival of Lights: Through Jan. 1, 9900 Stoneybrook Dr, Kensington, free

Christmas Music Bingo: Thurs., 7-9 p.m., miXt Food Hall in Brentwood, $12.51

Holiday whodunnit: “The Most Wonderful Crime of the Year”: Thurs., 6-8 p.m., Le Fantome Food Hall in Riverdale Park, $33.85

Magic Elf Hunt and holiday shopping at Bel Air mansion: Fri. to Sun., Bowie, free

Holiday movies at Bowie Playhouse: Sat. and Sun., various times, 16500 White Marsh Park Dr. in Bowie, $5

Candle Making Workshop: Sat., 1 p.m., Harmony Hall Arts Center in Fort Washington, $20

Winter Wonderland Extravaganza on the Farm: Sat. at 2 p.m., plus Dec. 21, Charity's Hope Family Farm in LaPlata, $7.18

Santa Social at The Urban Winery: Sat., 3-5 p.m., 2315 Stewart Avenue in Silver Spring, free admission

Winter Solstice Campfire: Sat., 4-5:30 p.m., Brookside Nature Center in Wheaton, $7

Winter Solstice Lantern-led Hike and Campfire: Sat., 4:30 to 6 p.m., Maydale Nature Classroom in Colesville, $8

The Magic Duel: Sat. and Sun., plus Dec. 26-28, Silver Spring Black Box Theatre, $38.52

Holiday Ballroom Dance: Sun., lesson at 2:45 p.m., social dance begins at 3:30 p.m., Glen Echo Park, $20

Holidays at National Harbor

Holiday market: Sat. and Sun.

Fireworks: Sat., 5:30 p.m.

Holiday movies: Sun.

Commanders vs. Eagles: Sun., 1 p.m., Northwest Stadium, $190+

Things to do in Virginia

Holiday movies at Arlington Drafthouse Cinema, including “Die Hard,” “Elf” and “Harry Potter”: Various showings through Dec. 29, $5-$8

Aurora’s Winter Circus Adventure: Through Dec. 29, Dulles Town Center, $35+ (adult)/$28+ (child)

Handcrafted Holidays: Super size snowflake: Weds., 11:30 a.m., Museum of Contemporary Art Arlington, free

Natural Connections: Arlington Artists Alliance group show: Thurs. to Sun., noon to 6 p.m., through Jan. 12, 2700 Clarendon Boulevard, Suite 330 in Arlington, free

Met Park Winter Movie Nights: “Abominable”: Fri., 7 p.m., Central Green, free

Del Ray Artisans’ 29th Annual Fine Art & Fine Craft Holiday Market: Through Sun., Dec. 22, Del Ray Artisans Gallery in the Nicholas A. Colasanto Center, free entry

Christmas Illuminations at Mount Vernon: Fri. to Sun., $55-$60 for adult nonmembers

Winter Solstice Forest Bathing: Sat., 10 a.m. to noon, Winkler Botanical Preserve in Alexandria, $35

Alpaca Happy Hour at Effingham Manor Winery: 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., 14325 Trotters Ridge Place in Nokesville, free entry

“Little Comedies”: Dec. 21 to Jan. 4, Synetic Theater in Arlington, $30

Dueling Pianos Night at Honor Brewing: Sat., 6-9 p.m., 42604 Trade West Drive in Sterling, $35-$60

Dickens of a Dog Show: Sat., parade steps off at 1 p.m., National Sporting Library & Museum in Middleburg, free

Cookies With Elsa, Anna, Santa & Spiderman: Sun., 10:30 a.m. to 2 p.m., Vienna Volunteer Fire Department, $15-$25

Santa at Mosaic: Fri. to Tues., Fairfax, Virginia, free

