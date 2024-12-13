Things to Do DC

‘Annie Costia Beat Ya Feet' puts DC go-go twist on holiday classic

“Just wanna show love to my city and show the world we have something to say when it comes to these classics,” playwright and DC Black Broadway CEO Dr. Lovail Long said

By Molette Green, News4 Anchor & Community Reporter and Sophia Barnes

A holiday musical set in the heart of Southeast D.C. is putting the District’s culture on the main stage.

DC Black Broadway’s “Annie Costia Beat Ya Feet” is a twist on the classic “Annie” that amplifies go-go music and the voice of the Don’t Mute DC movement, Dr. Lovail Long, the playwright and CEO of DC Black Broadway, said.

Long says his company, DC Black Broadway, aims to expose youth to the theater and production.

The show stars 16-year-old Nyah Glover from Gaithersburg.

“Singing, just honestly, I’ve been doing it since I… came out of the womb,” Glover said. But more recently, she’s grown a love for acting, too.

“Annie Costia Beat Ya Feet” is set to play at The Lincoln Theatre on Friday, Dec. 20 and Saturday, Dec. 21. Tickets cost $60-$125. Here’s more info.

