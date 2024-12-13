‘Annie Costia Beat Ya Feet' puts DC go-go twist on holiday classic

A holiday musical set in the heart of Southeast D.C. is putting the District’s culture on the main stage.

DC Black Broadway’s “Annie Costia Beat Ya Feet” is a twist on the classic “Annie” that amplifies go-go music and the voice of the Don’t Mute DC movement, Dr. Lovail Long, the playwright and CEO of DC Black Broadway, said.

“Just wanna show love to my city and show the world we have something to say when it comes to these classics,” Long said.

We've got the news you need to know to start your day. Sign up for the First & 4Most morning newsletter — delivered to your inbox daily. >Sign up here.

Long says his company, DC Black Broadway, aims to expose youth to the theater and production.

The show stars 16-year-old Nyah Glover from Gaithersburg.

“Singing, just honestly, I’ve been doing it since I… came out of the womb,” Glover said. But more recently, she’s grown a love for acting, too.

“Annie Costia Beat Ya Feet” is set to play at The Lincoln Theatre on Friday, Dec. 20 and Saturday, Dec. 21. Tickets cost $60-$125. Here’s more info.

Want to know what's up for your weekend? Sign up for The Weekend Scene, our newsletter about events, experiences and adventures for you and for your family around the DMV.