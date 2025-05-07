Man accused of abducting 4-year-old freed from jail, arrested by ICE

A Northern Virginia mother felt fear and frustration after the man accused of trying to abduct her 4-year-old daughter was freed from jail — but she says her dread has now turned to relief after he was taken into custody by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

It’s been nearly two years since her daughter's middle-of-the-night screams tore through the family's Annandale apartment.

"I immediately jumped out of bed and went running down the hallway," her mom, Christy, recalled. She asked News4 to conceal her identity. "All I can see is a foot going out my window. Asked her what was wrong and she said, 'Big boy, big boy grabbed me' is all she could say."

Fairfax County police responded, with forensics finding a partial palm print and thumbprint that led to the arrest of Hyrum Baquedano Rodriguez, then 24.

Authorities say it wasn’t first time he’d been charged with a crime against a child and that he’s been convicted of previous burglaries.

In May 2024, prosecutors presented a plea agreement in which Baquedano Rodriguez would admit guilt to felony abduction and misdemeanor unlawful entry and serve up to two years. The judge rejected the agreement, writing a scathing opinion reading in part: "[…] When that defendant has committed a crime of such gravity that it can only be described as posing an existential threat to a child’s life, the only goal of sentencing likely to protect the community is a lengthy period of incarceration.”

Christy says she never liked the plea and agreed with the judge’s decision.

"I think he had the best intentions and I think everything he said in his statement made sense. It’s not enough time."

Then it happened again last week: A second judge rejected a new, but similar, plea agreement for two years of prison time, telling prosecutors: "The court is concerned about the severity of the crime, the fact that the defendant's criminal history indicates a record of other involvement with minors, that the potential sentence here in this case is too lenient, and the court has a grave concern about the interest in public safety."

In response, prosecutors dropped both charges, commonly referred to as nolle pros.

Christy found out in a phone call.

"Immediately, they told me they were nolle processing the case, and my heart dropped, because I didn’t want him to be let out. I said, 'That means he’ll be released today,' and she said yes. I said, 'I’m not happy with that one bit.'"

When asked why charges were dropped, a spokeswoman for the commonwealth’s attorney sent a statement reading: "The allegations in this case are deeply concerning. Unfortunately, serious evidentiary issues forced prosecutors to seek accountability via plea agreement. We are disappointed with the judge’s decision to reject what we viewed as the best outcome available."

Natalie, the little girl’s surrogate grandma, attended the hearing representing the family. She knew Baquedano Rodriguez may have been wanted by ICE. So after the hearing, she got on the phone.

"I called the hotline number, and I gave all the information I had to the person on the other end," Natalie said.

When Baquedano Rodriguez walked out of the Fairfax County jail on Friday, ICE agents were waiting for him and took him into custody. ICE says he’s been served with an order of removal and is now in their custody in a detention center.

"It was a sigh of relief," Christy said. "I told my family, I said, 'God protected my little girl, but who is going to protect the next one?'"

After two long years, Christy and her family are finally feeling a measure of safety.