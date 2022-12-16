The Weekend Scene: 15 Markets to Wrap Up Holiday Shopping & More to Do Around DC

‘Tis the last weekend before Christmas, and everyone is hustling to tie a bow on their to-do list.

If you want to take a break, check out our roundups of the Top 12 Ice Skating Rinks Around the DC Area and 20 Merry and Bright Holiday Lights Displays in the DMV.

Don’t sweat if you feel behind on gift shopping: We’ve found 13 holiday markets open this weekend.

Holiday Markets in DC, Maryland and Virginia This Weekend

The District

Maryland

Virginia

Sign up for The Weekend Scene newsletter to infuse some extra fun into your plans for the holidays next weekend. Our Christmas gift to you will be delivered Wednesday. Anyone can subscribe for free at nbcwashington.com/theweekendscene.

More Things to Do Around D.C. This Weekend

National Harbor holidays (free): You can watch the Christmas tree light show nightly, but the holiday season's final fireworks fire Saturday at 5:30 p.m. You can also check out MGM’s The Conservatory, which is decked out with a 20-foot snowman and 1,500 poinsettias.

Rudolph's Rockin' Reindeer Games (Saturday, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., The Boro Tysons, free): Craft hliday gifts, warm up at the hot coca bar and compete in the reindeer games. Santa himself will make an appearance from 1 to 2 p.m.

It's a Wonderful Life (Saturday, 7 p.m., Union Station): Story District hosts tales inspired by “It’s A Wonderful Life” at Union Stage.

Handel’s “Messiah” (Saturday, 8 p.m. and Sunday, 3 p.m., Strathmore, tickets start at $29, kids are free): The Scotland A.M.E. Zion Mass Choir will join the National Philharmonic to perform this Christmas classic at Strathmore. Half of the proceeds benefit the historic, Black church that was vandalized last month, as Pat Collins reported.

Capital One Arena FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™ Watch Party (Sunday, doors open at 9 a.m., free): A big match calls for a big watch party. Make sure to register in advance.

Audi Field World Cup Watch Party (Sunday, doors open at 8:30 a.m., free entry): D.C.'s soccer stadium is throwing a big watch party. The action goes down in the EagleBank Club, hwere mimosas and brunch will be available for purchase. Register in advance.

Commanders Beer Fest (Sunday, 5 p.m., FedExField, $65-$129): Sample craft beers before heading to one of the Commanders' biggest games of the season, against the Giants. Admission comes with a ticket to the game.

Concert Picks

The Scene's resident Music Snob listens far and wide to pick the best shows worth your money — and effort going out into the cold.

Here are two shows you gotta know about:

Horse Jumper of Love (9:30 p.m. Friday, Quarry House Tavern, $26.45): The Boston slowcore trio took a turn toward folk influences with its latest LP, “Natural Part.”

Oddisee & Good Cmpny (7 p.m. Sunday, 9:30 Club, $30): The rapper brings his politically-focused, inequity-conscious lyrics to 9:30, but don’t overlook his jazzy hip-hop and its elements of his hometown go-go.

Want to know what's up for your weekend? Sign up for The Weekend Scene, our newsletter about events, experiences and adventures for you and for your family around the DMV.