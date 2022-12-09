Top 12 Ice Skating Rinks Around the DC Area

As the winter and the holiday festivities kick in, ice skating is at the top of this season's bucket list.

Here is where you can lace up your skates and explore the best ice skating rinks in the D.C. area.

Ice Skating in Washington D.C.

Enchant Christmas

If you are looking for the ultimate holiday ice skating rink, Enchant Christmas is the place for you. Located at Nationals Park, Enchant Christmas offers an ice skating trail where visitors may see thousands of radiant Christmas lights while they skate. General admission to the immersive winter light maze ranges from $23 to $32; skate rental is $15.

National Gallery of Art Sculpture Garden Ice Rink

The Sculpture Garden Ice Rink has returned to the grounds of the National Gallery of Art after a break due to the pandemic. One of the most beautiful ice skating rinks in the area, it's open now through mid-March. The cost to skate is $12 for those aged 13 and up. It's $9 for children, students, military service members and senior citizens. Skate rentals are $6. The rink is closed on Dec. 25 and Jan. 1.

Ice rink at Canal Park

The Canal Park ice rink opens on weekdays from noon to 10 p.m. If you pre-register and buy tickets online, admission costs $12 for adults and $10 for children and seniors. Skate rentals cost $5. On Fridays and Saturdays, the ice rink will open until 11 p.m. It's also open on major holidays.

Washington Harbor Ice Rink

Each winter, the Washington Harbour fountain at the Georgetown Waterfront is transformed into an ice skating rink. Now through mid-March, the rink is open daily with extended hours around the holidays. It's open over Christmas and New Year's. Admission to the rink is $10 for adults and $9 for children, seniors and military members. Skate rentals are $7.

The Wharf Ice Skating Rink

Located on Transit Pier, The Wharf Ice Rink is D.C'.s only over-water rink. Open Wednesdays through Sundays, plus some Mondays and Tuesdays over DCPS holidays, the rink offers visitors a wonderful view of the Potomac. Admission to the rink is $13 for adults and $10 for children; skates may be rented for $7. The rink is set to be open for special hours during Christmas and New Year's Eve.

Ice Skating in Virginia

Ice and Lights: The Winter Village Cameron Run Regional Park

Take a look at the Winter Village at Cameron Run in Alexandria, Virginia, where you can glide across the ice and enjoy the light show at the waterpark. Enjoy this winter wonderland’s ice rink, photo ops, music, then warm up with a slice of pizza or by roasting a marshmallow in the fire pits.

The rink will be open from 5 to 10 p.m., including Christmas Eve, Christmas Day, New Year's Eve and New Year's Day. Through Jan. 1, admission to the ice rink and holiday village will cost $22.03, and tickets must be purchased online. Starting Jan. 7, a 1-hour ice skating rental will cost $14.07.

Ice and Lights at Cameron Run in Alexandria, Virginia, is open for families who want to enjoy holiday lights or a spin on the rink. News4's Tommy McFly reports.

Manassas Ice Skating Rink

The Manassas Harris Pavilion skating rink is open for both lessons and fun group hangouts with a $9 cost for adults, $8 cost for children and $6 skate rental fee. The rink will also offer individual and group ice skating lessons for those looking to become experts! It's open during Christmas and New Year's.

Pentagon Row Skating

The Pentagon Row ice skating rink is the largest outdoor rink in Northern Virginia. The 6,840-square-foot rink is surrounded by local restaurants and shops great for a holiday family outing. Reservations are required to skate and are open two weeks in advance. Reservations last one hour and 20 minutes. Admission is $11 for adults aged 13 and up and $10 for children; skates may be rented for $6. Group and private lessons are available for skaters. During the week, the rink is open from 12 p.m. to 10 p.m. and from 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. during the weekends. The rink will be open on holidays.

Reston Town Center

Glide and slide under the lights under the Reston Town Center Pavilion — a fine way to get outside on a drizzly day. Tickets cost $10 for adults, $9 for youth 12 and under, seniors and military members. Skate rentals cost $7. The rink is open on holidays, too.

Ice Skating in Maryland

Silver Spring Ice Skating

Located at Veterans Plaza, the Silver Spring outdoor skating rink is surrounded by great restaurants and shops. Reservations are required to attend and open two weeks in advance. Tickets are $11 for adults and $10 for children and seniors; skate rentals are available for $5. Tickets must be purchased online. Hours are Sunday to Thursday, noon to 10 p.m., and Friday and Saturday, noon to 11 p.m. Skating lessons are available in groups Saturdays and Sundays.

Rockville Ice Skating

The Rockville Town Square rink is back and open for outdoor ice skating this holiday season. Reservations are required to skate and can be made two weeks in advance for one hour and 20 minutes of skating time. Admission costs $11 for adults and $10 for children and seniors; skate rentals are $5. The rink is open every day of the week, including holidays. Hours vary by day.

Gaylord National Harbor Christmas Experience

Enjoy a day skating near National Harbor in the outdoor ice skating rink. Tickets costing $20.99. You can also enjoy other events like ICE!, bumper cars, taking pictures with Santa and a mountain slide. You can save by purchasing bundle passes with admission with multiple events.

Want to know what's up for your weekend? Sign up for The Weekend Scene, our newsletter about events, experiences and adventures for you and for your family around the DMV.