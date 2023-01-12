The MLK Day Weekend Scene: 20+ Things to Do in DC, Maryland, Virginia

The long weekend is almost here, and it will be packed with ways to recharge, rejoice, learn and give back to the community for Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

From cleaning up the environment to packing care kits for neighbors in need, we’ve listed 15+ ways to volunteer for the MLK Day of Service in D.C., Maryland and Virginia.

After volunteering, you can cap off the weekend with delicious dining deals — because Restaurant Week returns on Monday and goes until Sunday, Jan. 22. Here's the full list of participating restaurants.

Looking for an MLK Day brunch? Restaurant Week spots offering brunch on Monday include Boundary Stone and Matchbox.

Here are more things to do this weekend.

Things to Do in Washington, D.C.

Free pick — D.C. Public Library's Martin Luther King Jr. Week 2023 (Various events): The District's libraries are celebrating Dr. King's legacy with film screenings, speeches, talks and more.

"No Excuses, No Limits" (Friday through Sunday, the Kennedy Center): KenCen hosts an “all-star breakdance crew of seven of the world’s best disabled dancers.”

Music Snob pick — Soul Glo (7 p.m. Friday, Songbyrd, $10/$15): This Philly hardcore group is the most exciting thing in punk around these days, and “Diaspora Problems” was one of the best rock LPs of 2022. Smart, funny, intense and inventive.

Music Snob pick — Junior Marvin and the Legendary Wailers (8 p.m. Friday, Hamilton, $20-$30): Jamaica-born, London-raised and America-schooled blues-rock guitarist Marvin accepted an invitation into Bob Marley’s band more than four decades ago and continued touring with the Wailers after the legend’s death. He’s been leading his own incarnation of the Wailers for some time, now, approaching legendary status himself.

MLK Shabbat: Visions of Freedom and Justice (7 p.m. Friday, Sixth & I, $8 in-person or livestream for free): Commemorate the spirit of Dr. King as Turner Memorial AME Church returns to the space where the congregation worshiped for 50 years.

Elvis' Birthday Fight Club (Shows at 7 p.m. and 10 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, GALA Hispanic Theatre, $30-$42): Smackdown for The King at this wacky, new tradition.

MLK Dare to Dream Slam (7 p.m. Saturday, Busboys and Poets Anacostia, $5): Simply Sherri hosts this poetry slam with a $100 prize at stake.

DC Onesie Crawl (Saturday, 2-10 p.m., Dupont Circle, $27-$30): Bring your best party onesie (or just pajamas) to enjoy drink specials in bars across Dupont.

Free pick — Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial events: National Park rangers will host talks on the memorial’s symbols for Park After Dark (Saturday) and Struggle for Rights and Respect (Sunday).

The Hip Hop Old School Bar Crawl (Sunday, $10-$20): For a lit Sunday, get down at this bar crawl at 14th and U that's all about old-school hip-hop.

Pretty Boi Drag – 7th Anniversary (Doors at 3 p.m. Sunday, Union Stage, $25-$40): Pretty Boi Drag is celebrating a lucky seven years of putting BIPOC drag kings front and center.

MLK Day Peace Walk & Parade (Monday, Shepherd Park): The peace walk will step off at 10:45 a.m. from Shepherd Park, and the parade will follow at St. Elizabeth’s at 11 a.m. The 2023 theme is “recapture the dream.”

Free pick — Let Freedom Ring! with Leslie Odom Jr. (Monday, 6 p.m., The Kennedy Center): The Kennedy Center is hosting a musical tribute to Martin Luther King Jr. featuring Leslie Odom Jr. on the Millennium Stage. Ticket giveaway begins Monday at 4:30 p.m.

Free pick — Bundlehouse: Ancient Future Memory (Through March 12, 1239 First St SE): Caribbean-American artist Nyugen E. Smith’s work will be on display following an opening reception on Thursday.

Things to Do in Maryland

Free pick — MoComCon 2023 (Friday, 10:30 a.m. to 4 p.m., Germantown Library): Fans of superheroes, manga, games, cosplay and more are invited to a fandom fest.

Free pick — Say It Out Loud (Friday starting at 7:30 p.m. and Saturday starting at 1:30 p.m., BlackRock Center for the Arts, Germantown): In honor of the life of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., watch civil rights and social justice oriented films.

National Harbor Winter Takeover (Saturday, 8 p.m., MGM National Harbor, $95-$225): Raheem DeVaughn, The Legendary DJ Kool and more perform a big show benefitting causes of the DMV Divine 9.

Things to Do in Virginia

Wheelchair Fencing World Cup Washington (Saturday to Tuesday, Leesburg): Have you ever seen wheelchair fencing before? The sport’s world cup is happening in Loudoun County. It's free to spectators at the National Conference Center in Leesburg.

Tết Grand Festival (Saturday and Sunday, Dulles Expo Center, $10): Dubbed the largest Lunar New Year celebration in the DMV, you'll find cultural exhibits, dancers, arts and crafts, plus food.

Free pick — 50th Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial Program (4 p.m. Sunday, George Washington Masonic Memorial in Alexandria): Celebrate Dr. King’s legacy by learning from a panel of experts, plus enjoying food, drink and music.

Ice skating at Cameron Run (Through Feb. 26, Alexandria): With Ice & Lights closed for the season, it's all about ice skating at Cameron Run — and it's cheaper to visit now. Rentals and one hour of skating cost $14.07.

