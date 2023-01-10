It’s often said that Martin Luther King Jr. Day — coming up on Monday, Jan. 16 — is a day on, not off, as people across the country honor the civil rights leader by giving back to their communities.

Here are events to know about if you’re looking to clean up our environment, help neighbors in need and more.

MLK Day of Service Volunteer Events in Washington D.C.

Casey Trees: Remove invasive species at Langdon Park in Northeast D.C. on Monday from 9 a.m. to noon. Make sure to register in advance.

Jack and Jill of America Nation's Capital Chapter: The organization is collecting donations of pajamas and books until Jan. 13.

Potomac Conservancy: On Saturday, Jan. 14, you can help clean up the Potomac River at D.C.’s Teddy Roosevelt Island from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. Make sure to register in advance.

Rock Creek Conservancy: More than 11 clean-up and restoration events are planned for Saturday and Sunday. Remember to register in advance.

Thursday Network's 23rd Annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day of Service: Pack care packages for people in unstable housing situations from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Dunbar High School in Northwest. You can also support by donating items off the organization’s wish list.

MLK Day of Service Volunteer Events in Maryland

Latin American Youth Center: Workshops, performances and guest speakers will be at Buck Lodge Middle School from 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Remember to register in advance.

MLK Day of in Celebration of Wes Moore and Aruna Miller's Inauguration: Maryland’s new leaders have scheduled more than two dozen volunteer opportunities statewide on Monday, Jan. 16.

Two Montgomery County sisters are leading an ambitious "Mugs of Love" campaign benefiting seniors who use Meals on Wheels. News4’s Molette Green is working for the community with how you can help them reach their goal. Find more information at www.theyellowroses.com.

Mugs of Love (Rockville): Molette Green told us about two Montgomery County sisters leading an ambitious campaign to share love with seniors who use Meals on Wheels. You can help them make care packages on Thursday, Jan. 12 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. and Monday, Jan. 16 from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Potomac Conservancy: On Saturday, Jan. 14, you can help clean up Matthew Henson Trail in Silver Spring from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. Make sure to register in advance.

Sandy Spring Museum: For a virtual volunteer opportunity, join the MLK Day of Service Transcribe-a-thon. There is a morning session and an afternoon session.

The Soulfull Café (Rockville): Volunteers can write cards to patients at Children’s National Medical Center or make dog toys for a local rescue from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the café on Monroe Place. Main Street members can also help prepare meals in the afternoon. Volunteers will get a 10% off coupon from the café.

MLK Day of Service Volunteer Events in Virginia

Friends of the Mount Vernon Trail: Remove invasive species along the Mount Vernon Trail from 10 a.m. to noon on Monday.

Potomac Conservancy: On Saturday, Jan. 14, you can help clean up Four Mile Run in Alexandria from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. Make sure to register in advance.

Volunteer Alexandria: Volunteer Alexandria is hosting an MLK Week of Service and provides other chances to help neighbors, including packing care packages from home.

Volunteer Arlington: Help older adults, learn about food insecurity or get tips on creating your own service project and more. Arlington has both virtual and in-person MLK Day of Service volunteer opportunities available.

Volunteer Fairfax: Teens are invited to donate personal hygiene supplies and winter weather gear, then pack survival kits for individuals experiencing homelessness. There’s an event for kids aged 5 to 12 and their caregivers, too. Adults can make Valentine’s Day cards for seniors.

D.C. Area MLK Day Volunteer Resources

For the long weekend and any time of year, these organizations list ways you can channel your altruistic energy.

AmeriCorps: Visit the AmeriCorps website, enter your zip code and select the “MLK Day” checkbox.

Children’s National: Help fight a shortage of blood by donating through Children’s National Hospital.

Find a Local Food Bank: You can find local food banks on www.feedingamerica.org and www.foodpantries.org that may have volunteer spots open Monday and beyond.

Red Cross: The Red Cross seeks volunteers to help at blood donation centers and for disaster response. You can also donate blood.

United Way: United Way of the National Capital Area lists individual and corporate volunteer opportunities year-round.

Volunteer opportunity websites: VolunteerMatch, JustServe and Catchafire are all recommended by Virginia’s Service Commission.

