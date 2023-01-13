DC Winter Restaurant Week 2023 Begins Monday: Pro Tips and Where to Eat

Winter Restaurant Week is one of the best reasons to go outside in January. It’s back from Monday, Jan. 16 to Sunday, Jan. 22.

Dozens of restaurants will offer deals for multi-course brunches and lunches ($25) or dinners ($40-$55). Some menus offer wine pairings, cocktail specials and to-go options.

Here's the full list of participating restaurants. You know the drill: Make reservations early.

Restaurant Week Pro Tips

News4's favorite foodie Eun Yang tells us she's always looking to try someplace that's quite pricey, or a neighborhood restaurant she hasn't visited yet.

Her recommendations? Ruthie's All-Day, Mandu, Dauphine's and Pennyroyal Station.

Cornelia Poku, the woman behind Black Girls Explore D.C. on Instagram, TikTok and Twitter — plus our Scene Setter in The Weekend Scene newsletter — has two clutch pro tips to maximize your enjoyment.

Tip #1: Do not skip lunch.

"Do not miss out on the $25 three-course lunch options. They are harder to find, but there are so many to choose from," Poku said. "Check out the website and dig around to see who is offering lunch, and then double check the menu to make sure it costs $25."

Glam Italian restaurant L'Ardent is among those places with a solid lunch deal. We also found the $25 lunches at Al Dente, Art and Soul, Crazy Aunt Helen's, Fig & Olive, J. Hollinger's, Osteria Morini, Rasika, Spanish Diner, Supra (which counts a glass of house wine as a dessert option) and Yardbird.

Tip #2: Meal plan with friends.

"If you’re comfortable with sharing, remember that the more friends you go with, the more dishes you can taste and try! Who doesn't love a bite of something different?" Poku said.

The owners of Unconventional Diner, Eric Eden, and chef David Deshaies, opened L'Ardente this fall. It's located in D.C.'s East End neighborhood in D.C. In this Food Fare segment, Chef Deshaies shows News4's Eun Yang how to make the restaurant's signature dish, a 40-layer lasagna.

Where to Eat on Winter Restaurant Week 2023

Not sure what to pick? Here are some highlights from the smorgasbord:

