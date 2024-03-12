St. Patrick's Day: Raise a Guinness with live music, festivals and more in the DC area

Ready to paint the town green?

St. Patrick’s Day is on Sunday, March 17, 2024, meaning a weekend packed with music, green beer and Irish-style fun.

In Ireland, St. Patrick's Day is a chance to celebrate the patron saint of the Emerald Isle along with Irish pride. But St. Patrick's Day has a long history in the United States as well. In fact, the first-ever St. Patrick's Day parade wasn't held in Ireland — but in Boston in 1737, according to Ireland.com.

In the Washington, D.C., area, there’s a celebration for every shade of green – including family-friendly options like Ireland at The Wharf; VA Irish Fest in Ashburn, Virginia, and a festival at Baby Cat Brewery in Kensington, Maryland.

Whatever shenanigans you get up to, be safe and have a great time saying "sláinte" (cheers)!

St. Patrick's Day events in D.C.

Ireland at The Wharf

Sat., March 16, noon to 6 p.m., Southwest D.C., free entry

🔗 Details

Live music, dance performances, rugby on a big screen and, of course, A Guinness Beer Garden: The Wharf has all the ingredients for a classic St. Patrick’s Day.

The festival welcomes kids and pets. Little ones can enjoy performances, learn to play Gaelic football or try curling.

Starting at noon, you can watch Six Nations Rugby on the big screen at the Transit Pier.

Beers, wines and whiskey will be available on the District and Transit piers.

Whitlow’s DC

901 U St NW, free entry

🔗 Details

St. Patrick’s often ends up with a little Guinness on your face, but what about getting your face on a Guinness?

Starting at 7 p.m. on Saturday, Whitlow’s DC is breaking out a malt printer to put your photo right on the beer’s foam. Don’t forget to take a picture before throwing back your pint!

Turtle Recall will take the stage at 9 p.m. to perform covers to get the crowd in the mood for a jig; DJ Killabeats24 will start the dance party on the rooftop.

Live music picks back up at 4 p.m. Sunday with Timmie Metz and Erich Wildeman. Bagpipers, free raffle prizes and an Irish whiskey ice luge. The kitchen will be serving traditional Irish food until 10 p.m.

Boundary Stone

Northwest D.C., free entry

🔗 Details

The Bloomingdale pub will open at 10 a.m. for St. Patrick’s Day brunch and live music, but food specials including a full Irish breakfast will be available starting Friday.

Dacha

Shaw and Navy Yard, free entry

Both of the beer garden's locations will be turning up for St. Paddy’s. Join a scavenger hunt at Dacha Navy Yard on Saturday, or get your fill of green beer at the Shaw location on Sunday.

DC Vegan

1633 P St NW, Washington, D.C.

🔗 Details

DC Vegan is putting its plant-based spin even on the most meat-heavy Irish dishes, including corned beef hash, shepherd's pie and a classic rueben. Wash it all down with Guinness and cocktail specials. You'll also find live music 4-6 p.m. Friday and 3-5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

Hank’s Oyster Bar Dupont

1624 Q Street, NW, Washington, D.C.

🔗 Details

Dixie Crystal and her friends will take the stage from 2:30 to 3:15 p.m. Sunday for The Drag Brunch: St. Patrick’s Day Edition. Afterward, you can try a naughty cookie decorating station. Tickets to the drag show cost $20; the brunch menu will be available during the show.

McClellan's Retreat

2031 Florida Ave NW, Washington, D.C.

🔗 Details

Impress your friends with your whiskey knowledge after the Dupont bar's Irish whiskey tasting, which costs $75. Make reservations by emailing info@mcclellansretreat.com.

metrobar

640 Rhode Island Ave NE, Washington, D.C.

🔗 Details

The Wings and Whiskey Day Party with Howard University's MOVEMAKERS on Saturday will have chicken, drinks, games and music. The party continues Sunday with a DJ, themed cocktails, beer and more. Entry to both events is free.

But metrobar has families covered, too. Their family fun party from noon to 3 p.m. on Sunday will have live music and face painting. It costs $5 per family.

St. Patrick's Day events in Maryland

Guinness Open Gate Brewery

Throughout March, Baltimore, Maryland

🔗 Details

Guinness’ Baltimore outpost is transporting you straight to Dublin all month long.

Live music every Friday, tours and special food and drink experiences make the Guinness Open Gate Brewery a fun St. Patrick’s Day-themed day trip.

The Irish Village will be coming back with themed food stalls, live entertainment and more from March 8-10 and 15-17.

Pro tip: This brewery is Guinness’ experimental arm, so try a new brew when you go.

Baby Cat Brewery

Kensington, Maryland

🔗 Details

The Kensington brewery known for its live music has a weekend of fun in store.

Kick things off with the O’McPub Band on Friday from 6-9 p.m.

On Saturday, the brewery is throwing a family-friendly festival with live music from 1 p.m. to 9 p.m. Kids can touch a firetruck from noon to 3 p.m., or do crafts all day.

Wind down with a Maddie Birch performance on Sunday from 3-6 p.m.

St. Patrick's Day at Le Fantome

Sun., March 17, Riverdale, Maryland

🔗 Details

All day on Sunday, you can throw back $5 Guinesses, green beer, Irish car bombs and more at this food hall.

Quincy's Potomac Bar and Grille

1093 Seven Locks Rd, Potomac, Maryland

🔗 Details

The bar in Potomac Woods Shopping Center has something unique on tap each day: karaoke on Friday, a sing-off on Saturday and the We Love to Paddy party on Sunday.

Specials will include $7 Guinness, $5 Jameson shots, $10 pitchers and Jell-O shots and syringes.

Basketball fans can even celebrate St. Patrick’s Day while watching Selection Sunday on more than 40 TVs, including some on a heated patio.

St. Patrick's Day events in Virginia

VA Irish Fest

Sat., 1-8 p.m., One Loudoun in Ashburn, Virginia

🔗 Details

Promising seven hours of Irish shenanigans, One Loudoun’s festival will keep you busy with bands, DJs, a silent disco and carnival rides. Adult tickets start at $25. Kids 12 and under can go for free.

Ireland’s Four Courts

2051 Wilson Blvd, Arlington, Virginia

🔗 Details

The classic Irish bar has a week of celebrations planned including karaoke, Guinness pint “engraving” and live music.

Early risers can get into Ireland’s Four Courts starting at 8:30 a.m. Saturday and Sunday. You’ll find live music in the main room and a tent starting in the afternoon and lasting until the wee hours of the morning.

Clarendon Ballroom

Sat., 3 p.m. to late, 3185 Wilson Blvd., Arlington, Virginia, free entry

🔗 Details

For a clubby, all-day, all-night Saturday party, look no further than Clarendon Ballroom. Green beer, Jell-O shots, Irish food specials, games and live performances are on tap.

The Official Clarendon St. Patrick's Bar Crawl

Sat, 3-10 p.m., $9-$20

🔗 Details

A ticket to this bar crawl will get you into several Clarendon bars plus drink specials including $3 domestic beer, $4 shamrock shots, $5 Guinness, $5 mixed drinks and $8 car bombs. Registration will run from 3-6 p.m. at B Live.

Murphey's Grand Irish Pub

713 King St, Alexandria, Virginia

🔗 Details

The Old Town pub will open its doors at 9 a.m. Sunday for a day of brunch and live music. You can get your St. Paddy's party started early with events all week.

Ned's Irish Gastropub

2465 Centreville Road, Herndon, Virginia

🔗 Details

You can't celebrate St. Patrick's Day all day if you don't start in the morning, and Ned's will be open at 9 a.m. Sunday to fufilll your dreams of kegs and eggs. Irish dancers and live music from 10:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. will keep you on your feet.

Bar Louie

Ashburn. Gainesville, Woodbridge

🔗 Details

Indulge in $3 drafts of green beer, $4 Jameson sidecars and $5 Guinness from Friday to Sunday at all locations.

