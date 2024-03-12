Metro's 14-year project to renovate its 169 restrooms complete

Using a restroom along the Metrorail system may not seem like the most appealing experience, but if you’ve got to go, know that you can.

A project to update all 169 restrooms took 14 years, the transit agency said.

The restrooms are also now fully Americans with Disabilities Act compliant.

In many cases, riders must ask the station manager, because many restrooms are locked for security purposes.

Metro also said it’s working on better signage in stations to let riders know about the restrooms.