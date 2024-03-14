The Weekend Scene: Basketball, beer and blooms in the DC area

Subscribe to The Weekend Scene newsletter to get our picks delivered straight to your inbox — every Wednesday

It's really feeling like spring in the D.C. area, and we're ready to burst outside just like the cherry blossoms.

Aside from Friday’s rain showers, the forecast is looking very nice for a trip to the Tidal Basin or your favorite neighborhood spot for flowers.

What to do this weekend

We're making it easier for you to find stories that matter with our new newsletter — The 4Front. Sign up here and get news that is important for you to your inbox.

ACC Tournament

Through Saturday, Capital One Arena, $5-$95+

🔗 Details

The ACC Tournament is back in D.C. for the first time since 2016. Who will take this year’s crown and earn the automatic bid to the Big Dance?



Virginia, North Carolina, Pitt and Duke advanced to the quarterfinals on Thursday. Semifinals are on Friday night. The final tips off Saturday at 8:30 p.m.

Mary Timony

7:30 p.m. Thursday, Black Cat, $20/$22 (day of)

🔗 Details

Iconic D.C. guitarist has played in and fronted a host of celebrated bands — Autoclave, Helium, Wild Flag, Ex Hex, Hammered Hulls — and recently released her first solo album in 15 years. “Untame the Tiger” is terrific, and “No Thirds” is the best rock side one/track one of the year. Details.

Free pick

Ireland at The Wharf

Sat., March 16, noon to 6 p.m.

🔗 Details

If you’re looking for festival vibes, you’ll feel lucky at The Wharf. Three live bands, Irish dancers, rugby on a big screen and two Guinness beer gardens are all the ingredients for a great St. Paddy’s.

Kids and pets are welcome, too. Little ones can enjoy performances, learn to play Gaelic football or try curling.

Check on the cherry blossoms

Peak bloom is fast approaching for D.C.'s famous cherry trees along the Tidal Basin. Head downtown to get an early look!

LEGO Discovery Center Washington, D.C.

Open now, Springfield, Virginia, $25.99+

🔗 Details

Hundreds of LEGO cherry trees have sprouted up around the D.C. monuments depicted in brick form at the LEGO attraction in Springfield, Virginia.

Master Model Builder Andrew Litterst used more than 9,800 LEGO bricks to build and plant the "trees" over 32 hours.

ARTECHOUSE

Open now, Southwest D.C., $27+ for adults

🔗 Details

Step inside the "ISEKAI: Blooming Parallel Worlds” exhibit, and you’ll soar through an anime-style Japanese city bursting with blooms.

The digital art space’s seventh cherry blossom exhibit, "ISEKAI: Blooming Parallel Worlds,” is anchored by an all-encompassing projection splashed across a two-story wall and the floor.

We were mesmerized by how the main projection’s massive scale and movement almost make you feel like you’re flying.

Pro tips:

Don’t skip the side rooms with more interactive pieces, including AI tour guides who respond to your voice commands.

The museum’s VR Bar has drinks for $5-$15, including themed mocktails and cocktail. We liked the Hero’s Journey with peach soju.

If you want to make a day of your visit, ARTECHOUSE is a 15-minute walk away from the Tidal Basin cherry trees or restaurants and music venues at The Wharf.

Things to do in D.C.

“Little Shop of Horrors”

March 15 to May 18, Ford’s Theatre, $29+

Capital Comedy Festival

Sat., DAR Constitution Hall

"Dorothea Lange: Seeing People"

Through March 31, National Gallery of Art, free

Things to do in Maryland

Community Stories Film Festival

Fri. to Sun., Docs In Progress in Silver Spring, $5+

Norouz Around the World: a Celebration of Persian and Central Asian Dance

Sun., 3-5 p.m., Sandy Spring Museum, $10

Things to do in Virginia

Rosslyn Rivals: Happy Hour Bingo

Thurs., 5:30 p.m., Bennett Park in Arlington, free but registration recommended

AWLA’s Baby (Wildlife & Kitten) Shower

Sat., 10 a.m. to noon, Animal Welfare League of Arlington, donation requested

Comedy: Jon Rudnitsky

Thurs. to Sat., Arlington Drafthouse Cinema, $20

Bird Walk

Sun., 8 a.m., Occoquan Bay National Wildlife Refuge in Woodbridge, free but registration required

Want to know what's up for your weekend? Sign up for The Weekend Scene, our newsletter about events, experiences and adventures for you and for your family around the DMV.