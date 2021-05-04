May the Fourth Be With You: Try This Yoda Margarita Recipe for Star Wars Day

Tuesday, May 4 is every “Star Wars” fan’s favorite unofficial holiday, May the Fourth Be with You.

This makes it the perfect day to celebrate stories from a galaxy far, far away with a special drink to match.

News 4’s Tommy McFly sought out how to make a Yoda Margarita that will complement your celebrations.

McFly joined Amin Seddiq, the beverage director at Taco Bamba, in his cocktail lab to create his take on a Yoda Margarita.

Seddiq offered up the recipe for you to try at home.

For the cocktail

Gather these ingredients for a cocktail:

fresh kiwi puree (blend four kiwis with a little water)

mezcal (3 ounces or to taste)

agave syrup (2 ounces or to taste)

fresh lemon juice (1 ounce or to taste)

Grab a shaker and fill it with ice. Add the ingredients and shake until cold. Sample and adjust to taste.

To complete the Yoda look

To serve, our drink into a clear glass and decorate with ears, eyes and other flair.

The Yoda ears are made pineapple leaves. Clip the leaves so they stick to the class.

If you don’t have pineapple leaves at home, the skin of a lime or leaf from a house plant will do.

For Yoda’s eyes, dip semi-sweet chocolate chips into a glass

To finish the look, use a burlap cloth as Yoda’s robe and a cinnamon stick or twig as a walking stick.

If you're in the mood for margaritas for Star Wars Day or Cinco de Mayo, this could be a fun way to test your creativity.