List: What to do in the Washington DC area, Nov. 4-10

Election Day might be the only thing on your mind, but another weekend will be here before you know it.

If election night watch parties are your thing, we have options with pun-filled menus and drink specials.

If you're feeling some stress around the election, here's where to calm down — or let it out — and why it works.

And don't forget to get yourself a little treat after voting! Here are details on rideshare, food and drink deals in the D.C. area.

Here's what else to do this week in the Washington, D.C. area.

What to do in Washington, D.C.

Spanish immersion pupusa class (Weds.) and pupusas and cocktails class (Thurs.): El Tamarindo at 1785 Florida Ave. NW, $60

Washingtonian's Whiskey, Wine & Fine Spirits Festival: Thurs., 6:30 p.m., Dock5 at Union Market, $80

HBCU First LOOK Film Festival: Fri. to Sun., Howard University Blackburn Center, $15 - $30

Czech Christmas Market: Sat., Embassy of Czechia in Northwest D.C., free but timed ticket required

Day of the Dead exhibit: El muerto al pozo y el vivo al gozo: Open to general public Nov. 4-27, Mexican Cultural Institute (2829 16th St NW), free

Side Yards: Fri., 5:30-8:30 p.m., The Yards Park, free

Eastern Market November Fest: Sat. and Sun., 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., free

Veteran Comedy Night: Sat., doors at 7 p.m., Penn Social (801 E St. NW), $10-$20

Day Of The Dead Masquerade Embassy Gala: Sat., 8:15 to 11:45 p.m., The Mexican Cultural Institute, $139

El Tamarindo’s National Pupusa Day celebration: Sun., 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., 1785 Florida Ave. NW, free

What to do in Maryland

Martin Lawrence: Thurs., Fri. and Sat., The Theater at MGM National Harbor,

Illusions by Vick as Professor Snape: Sat., 11 a.m. and 1 p.m., Arts Barn in Gaithersburg, $10

61st Annual Danish Christmas Bazaar: Sat., 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., Saint Elizabeth's Church (917 Montrose Road, Rockville), free (cash and check only for purchases)

National Harbor Holiday Tree Lighting & Fireworks: Sat., 5:30 p.m., free

Commanders vs. Steelers: Sun., 1 p.m., Northwest Stadium in Landover

Holiday Movies on the Potomac – “Elf”: Sun., National Harbor, free

What to do in Virginia

Great Country Farms Dino Fest: Oct. 31 to Nov. 24, Bluemont, Virginia, $29.99 plus fees in advance, $32 at the gate

31st Annual Northern Virginia Christmas Market: Fri. to Sun., Dulles Expo Center in Chantilly, $9 (free for kids 12 and under)

Reston Town Center Ice Skating Rink: Opens Fri.

Winter Walk of Lights: Nov. 8 to Jan. 5, Meadowlark Botanical Gardens in Vienna, $18-$22

Coming up soon

Winter Lights' Sip & Sparkle: Sun., 6-9 p.m., Seneca Creek State Park in Gaithersburg, $35 per person ($20 if not participating in tastings)

National Gallery Nights: To the District, with Love: Ticket lottery open now for the Nov. 14 event

