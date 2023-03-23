It's Peak Bloom! DC's Cherry Trees Blossom at Tidal Basin

Spring spirit is blooming! The cherry trees around the Tidal Basin have reached peak bloom, the National Park Service (NPS) announced at 3:30 p.m. Thursday.

The cherry trees reached the puffy white stage on Saturday, two days before the spring equinox and a winter-like chill moved through the region. But on Thursday, the big day officially arrived.

PEAK BLOOM! PEAK BLOOM! PEAK BLOOM! PEAK BLOOM! PEAK BLOOM! PEAK BLOOM!

The blossoms are open & putting on a gorgeous show. We hope to see you soon.

🌸🌸🌸🌸🌸🌸!

Plan your visit: https://t.co/h04Gu0ksc1 #CherryBlossom #BloomWatch #WashingtonDC pic.twitter.com/qXo2QkCkHI — National Mall NPS (@NationalMallNPS) March 23, 2023

The blossoms arrived right on time this year — the NPS had predicted the blossoms' peak bloom to happen between March 22 and 25. Peak bloom is defined as when 70% of the blossoms on the Yoshino cherry trees along the Tidal Basin have bloomed, according to the NPS.

We're making it easier for you to find stories that matter with our new newsletter — The 4Front. Sign up here and get news that is important for you to your inbox.

The National Cherry Blossom Festival began earlier this week and runs through April 16. This weekend, two of the festival’s signature events are set to take place: the opening ceremony and the Blossom Kite Festival on the Washington Monument grounds.

The festival’s organizers recommend taking transportation as there is limited parking available at the Tidal Basin. Metro began increased Blue, Orange and Silver line service on Monday and is offering $2 fares one-way through the entire festival.

Maggie More D.C.'s cherry blossoms, one day before peak bloom for 2023.

Rain chances are expected Friday and Saturday, which could affect the longevity of the blossoms, according to Storm Team4. The best days for blossom viewing will be the first day of peak bloom and Sunday, when the sun is shining.

More cherry blossoms can be found blooming across the D.C. area or viewed at home on the BloomCam if you can't get outside just yet.

Want to know what's up for your weekend? Sign up for The Weekend Scene, our newsletter about events, experiences and adventures for you and for your family around the DMV.