Visiting Cherry Blossoms at DC's Tidal Basin: 4 Things to Know as Peak Bloom Nears

Visiting the famed cherry trees surrounding the Tidal Basin in Washington, D.C., is worthy of anyone’s bucket list — and it doesn’t get better than visiting during peak bloom.

National Park Service spokesperson Mike Litterst told News4 that peak bloom is “certainly going to happen” on Thursday, which is set to be the second-warmest day of the year so far. NPS predicted peak bloom would fall about March 22-25.

Huge crowds of visitors turn out every year for the blooms and the National Cherry Blossom Festival — so you’ll want a plan.

From transportation to timing your trip, here are some essential things to know.

We're making it easier for you to find stories that matter with our new newsletter — The 4Front. Sign up here and get news that is important for you to your inbox.

Things to do at the Tidal Basin

Most people opt to walk along the 2.1-mile Tidal Basin Loop Trail. There’s a welcome area with shopping, refreshments, kids' activities, a pet comfort station and all the information you need to enjoy the trees. During peak bloom, live performances will be featured on the ANA Stage from 12 to 6 p.m.

You can also rent a pedal boat — advance reservations are a good idea.

How long will peak bloom last?

Peak bloom — when 70% of the Yoshino cherry trees along the Tidal Basin are flowering — lasts for several days, but it's highly weather dependent, according to NPS.

We'll start with the not-so-good news: Showers, rain and wind on Thursday, Friday and Saturday won’t be a friend of the blossoms, Litterst said.

The good news: The blossoms are still young, strong and holding on tight, Litterst said, noting rough weather would be more concerning further along during peak bloom.

So, you’re probably fine to visit on Sunday during better weather: sunshine and highs in the mid-60s. Here's the Storm Team4 forecast.

Parking near the Tidal Basin

As our D.C. parking guide says, expect to battle gridlock traffic and spend a long time looking for parking if you drive into D.C. for the National Cherry Blossom Festival.

Yes, there are 400 free parking spaces in Hains Point and metered parking near the Tidal Basin — but you would be extremely lucky to find a spot.

If driving is still your best option, here’s how to find a spot:

Use an app like SpotHero to find a garage or lot close enough to walk, bike share or scooter to the Tidal Basin. Several lots can be found between 14 th Street, Independence Avenue, Maine Avenue and 7 th Street NW.

Street, Independence Avenue, Maine Avenue and 7 Street NW. Park at the Union Station garage and take the Circulator’s National Mall route.

Drop your car at one of Metro’s parking garages or lots — they’re available at 48 stations and free on weekends.

Accessible parking is available at the Tidal Basin, plus at the Franklin Delano Roosevelt, World War II, Thomas Jefferson, Lincoln, Korean War Veterans and Vietnam Veterans memorials, plus the Washington Monument, NPS says.

Metro stations near the Tidal Basin

Public transit is the best way to get to the Tidal Basin. You can purchase SmarTrip cards at Metro stations, or set up mobile pay.

Here are the Metro stations closest to the Tidal Basin:

The Smithsonian/National Mall station on the Orange, Blue and Silver lines is the closest Metro station to the Tidal Basin.

L’Enfant Plaza, served by the Orange, Silver, Blue, Yellow and Green lines, is about 1 mile away from the Tidal Basin

The closest Red Line stations are Farragut North and Metro Center, about 1.2 miles away.

Metrobus is also an option — use Metro’s Trip Planner or Google Maps to plan your route.

Don’t sleep on The Circulator, either. It costs $1, and the National Mall route stops at all the tourist hot spots.

Bonus: How's Stumpy?

A scraggly-looking tree on the southeast part of the Tidal Basin, near the Jefferson Memorial, captured the hearts of D.C. residents in 2020. Three years later, “Stumpy” is still going strong.

Check out our full guide to cherry blossom season here, including:

Want to know what's up for your weekend? Sign up for The Weekend Scene, our newsletter about events, experiences and adventures for you and for your family around the DMV.