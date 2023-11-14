Courteney Cox honors ‘Friends' co-star Matthew Perry with post: ‘I miss you every day'

Courteney Cox paid tribute to her longtime friend and on-screen husband Matthew Perry.

“I am so grateful for every moment I had with you Matty and I miss you every day,” Cox posted on Instagram Tuesday afternoon along with a clip of one of the co-stars' most famous scenes on "Friends." “When you work with someone as closely as I did with Matthew, there are thousands of moments I wish I could share. For now, here’s one of my favorites.”

Cox included a clip of the Season 4 scene where the more-than-friends relationship between her character Monica Geller and Perry's Chandler Bing is first revealed with the two in bed together as Ross Geller (David Schwimmer) enters the room. The clip also included a blooper from the scene, in which Perry provided Cox with an extra line.

“To give a little backstory, Chandler and Monica were supposed to have a one-night fling in London. But because of the audience’s reaction, it became the beginning of their love story,” Cox wrote in the post. “In this scene, before we started rolling, he whispered a funny line for me to say. He often did things like that. He was funny and he was kind."

Perry died on Oct. 28 at the age of 54.

His "Friends" co-stars — including Cox, Schwimmer, Lisa Kudrow, Jennifer Aniston and Matt LeBlanc — released a joint statement after his death.

"We are all so utterly devastated by the loss of Matthew," it read. "We were more than just cast mates. We are a family. There is so much to say, but right now we’re going to take a moment to grieve and process this unfathomable loss. In time we will say more, as and when we are able. For now, our thoughts and our love are with Matty’s family, his friends, and everyone who loved him around the world."

LeBlanc — who portrayed Joey Tribbiani, Bing's longtime roommate — became the first of the friends to make public comments when he posted a tribute to Perry on Tuesday along with a series of photos from the series.

"Matthew. It is with a heavy heart I say goodbye," LeBlanc wrote in the post. "The times we had together are honestly among the favorite times of my life. It was an honor to share the stage with you and to call you my friend. I will always smile when I think of you and I’ll never forget you. Never. Spread your wings and fly brother you’re finally free. Much love."

At the end of the post, LeBlanc joked: "And I guess you’re keeping the 20 bucks you owe me."

A few hours after LeBlanc honored Perry, Cox posted her tribute.

