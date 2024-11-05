Live maps: 2024 election results in DC, Maryland, Virginia and across nation

It's Tuesday, Nov. 5 — Election Day. A mix of collective excitement, anxiety and impatience has enveloped the nation.

In the presidential race, all eyes will be on voters in seven battleground states. But control of the U.S. House and Senate could be decided by Maryland and Virginia.

You can watch live streaming local and national coverage in the video above. We have live updates from our journalists fanned out across the region here.

So who is winning the 2024 Election? Here are the latest updates from across the DMV and the nation from the NBC News Decision Desk. Polls in some East Coast states begin to close at 7 p.m.

National Election Map Live Results

DC, Maryland and Virginia Live Results

Now, let's take a closer look at Washington, D.C., Maryland and Virginia.

In D.C., polls are open until 8 p.m. Many eyes are on Ward 8, where Councilmember Trayon White decided to continue his re-election pursuit despite facing a federal bribery charge. Ward 7 and at-large D.C. Council seats are contested, while Del. Eleanor Holmes Norton is likely to win her 18th term. Plus, Initiative 83 could change how future elections are conducted.

In Maryland, polls are open until 8 p.m. The U.S. Senate race between former Republican Gov. Larry Hogan and Democratic Prince George’s County Executive Angela Alsobrooks is the biggest one to watch. Also on the ballot, Question 1 asks voters to approve or reject a measure to enshrine reproductive freedom into the state constitution.

In Virginia, polls are open until 7 p.m. Democratic Sen. Tim Kaine, the incumbent, is facing Republican challenger Hung Cao. We’re also closely watching the competitive U.S. House races in Virginia's 7th and 10th districts that could help determine the balance of power in Congress.

For a full tally of election results including local races in DC, Maryland and Virginia, visit our live election results page.